John Squire reveals why The Stone Roses never recorded a third album

John Squire performs with The Stone Roses in Finsbury Park in 2013. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester band last came together for a series of dates from 2011-2016 and released two singles, but never a full record.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Squire has said The Stone Roses never recorded a new album because "no one" wanted to make it.

The iconic guitarist has released two albums with the Manchester legends, their 1989 self-titled debut and its follow-up Second Coming in 1994, but a third record never materialised for them during their comebacks over the years.

The band - also comprised of frontman Ian Brown, bassist Ian 'Mani' Mounfield and drummer Alan 'Reni' Wren - announced their first big reunion in 2011 after a 15 year hiatus and also teased they were working on a new album.

In 2016 they did manage to release two singles; All For One and the seven-minute-long track, Beautiful Thing. However, nothing else materialised from the four-piece.

Asked if there were frustrations about not being able to record a third studio album with the much-loved band, Squire told Guitarist magazine: "Well, no one wanted to do it - so it turned out to not be that frustrating at all."

However, the musician did admit that if The Stone Roses had made another record, he may have been better at his craft and "probably more measured and respectful" on it.

The I Am The Resurrection guitarist admitted: "I wish I hadn't overdone the guitar on that second album."

Squire also recently revealed that laying down their last two songs in the studio wasn't easy, telling MOJO magazine: “Both were really difficult to record, so an album would’ve been beyond us. That last tour was an obligation, we all knew we weren’t signing up for anything more, so, in that sense, it was a satisfying ending.”

The Stone Roses last reunited in 2016. Picture: Press

When it comes to his forthcoming joint album with Liam Gallagher, Squire believes he's put on a better performance than on his previous work.

"With this record, I've tried to keep out of the way of the vocal," the Seahorses founder explained.

"This is a better guitar performance than the other records - and it should be, given the amount of years I've been playing."

Liam Gallagher and John Squire recently announced the details of their self-titled collaborative effort, which is set to be released on 1st March 2024.

So far the icons have released two tracks from the album, Just Another Rainbow and Mars To Liverpool, which you can watch the official video for below:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Mars To Liverpool (Official Video)

The pair will support the record with a string of live dates, which will see them play their first UK tour together, as well as select shows in Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and the USA - with Jake Bugg as special guest in all locations except Brooklyn.

The gigs will include two homecoming shows at the Manchester O2 Apollo and two nights in London, at the O2 Forum Kentish Town and Troxy respectively.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album

See Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates: