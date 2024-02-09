Manchester United launch Stone Roses-inspired collection

Some of the items in the new Adidas X United X Roses collection. Picture: Manchester United/Adidas

The Adidas X United X Roses kit features John Squire's iconic painting inspired by the team's anthem, This Is The One.

By Radio X

Manchester United have announced a new range of kit in conjunction with The Stone Ross and Adidas. "It’s a fusion of football, fashion, and music inspired by the iconic and legendary 'Madchester' era," says the club.

United add that the range "pays homage to our iconic anthem", which - as every fan knows - is The Stone Roses' classic tune This Is The One.

In a short film made to accompany the launch, Gary Neville explained how This Is The One was picked as the team's anthem: ""When the manager made me captain and I knew I'd be leading the team out, I wanted a new song. I wanted us to come out to a song from Manchester. I just loved This Is The One. It felt to me like Old Trafford was the place where it all happened.

"When I’m up there now on the TV gantry and John Squire's guitar starts to play, that moment still gives me goosebumps. If you’re a United fan and you hear that song starting, you know it’s time for the match to start."

Courteeners' Liam Fray also paid tribute to the power of the song, adding: "People talk about the music a lot, and obviously the music is incredible, but the lyrics are incredible as well. Ian is a poet. The line 'immerse yourself in splendour' is beautiful."

This Is The One 🎵❤️ | Man Utd x adidas Football x Stone Roses 🍋

The Adidas X United X Roses range includes a reversible jacket, "Icon Top" and "Pre-Match" top featuring the black, white and green "Bye Bye Badman" painting by John Squire that features on the cover of the band's 1989 debut album.

There's also a long-sleeved white t-short that features the iconic lemon logo on the sleeves, a patterned bucket hat (very handy for the would-be Reni impersonator) and, of course, a branded scarf with the legend "This Is The One" printed on one side, with the Roses pattern on the reverse.

Roses Are Red 🌹



— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2024

United's website says: "The bold and unmistakable design, crafted by guitarist John Squire, adorns the jersey with the red, white, and blue adidas three stripes on the sleeves and the golden lettering of 'The Stone Roses' inside the collar.

"The Manchester United crest is creatively adapted, featuring the words This Is The On' and two lemon slices replacing footballs on either side. The signature Adidas trefoil in red completes the look."

Fans will can order the kit now, and will get a first glimpse of the new collection on Sunday 11th February at United's Premier League game away to Aston Villa and their Women's FA Cup tie at Southampton.

