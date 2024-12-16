PiL announce additional dates for their 2025 UK tour

PiL's John Lydon at The O2 Forum Kentish Town. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Public Image Ltd have added new shows to their This Is Not The Last Tour next year.

Public Image Ltd have extended their 2025 This Is Not The Last Tour.

John Lydon and co previously announced a string of dates next year and now they have added shows in Torquay on 26th May, Brighton on 27th May and Cheltenham on 7th August.

The former Sex Pistol and his band will kick off their run at the O2 Academy Bristol on 22nd May and draw to a close in Belfast at Stiff Little Fingers' Putting The Fast In Belfast festival on 16th August 2025.

Tickets for the new shows will go on general sale this Wednesday 18th December from 10am via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales taking place at the same time on Tuesday 17th December.

Tickets for all remaining dates are on sale now.

Read more:

The dates will support the band's most recent album End of World, which was released in 2023 and included the lead single Hawaii - a tribute to Lydon's late wide Nora Forster, which formed the band's bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision.

Speaking of the emotional track, the punk rock icon said: "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.

"It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

Public Image Ltd (PiL) - Hawaii (official promo video)

The frontman was left devastated after his wife lost her long battle with Alzheimer's disease, aged 80, on 6th April 2023, but vowed to embark on a lengthy tour supporting the record as it's what she would have wanted.

A post shared by the band shortly after Forster's passing read: "PiL have decided to continue plans to announce their 11th studio album End of World, following the sad passing of John's wife Nora Forster. End of World will be released on 11th August followed by a 38-date UK and European Tour".

See PiL's 2025 This Is Not The Last Tour dates:

MAY 2025

22 – O2 Academy, Bristol

23 – Stone Valley Festival South, Ware

24 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

26 – The Foundry, Torquay *new date

27 – Chalk, Brighton *new date

29 – Birdwell, Barnsley

30 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

31 – Epic Studios, Norwich

JUNE 2025:

12 – 3Olympia, Dublin

13 – Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick

14 – Depot, Cardiff

26 – White Rock, Hastings

27 – Stone Valley Festival Midlands, Newark

28 – O2 Academy, Oxford

JULY 2025:

01 – Parr Hall, Warrington *new date

03 – O2 Academy, Leicester

04 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

05 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

30 – Leadmill, Sheffield

31 – Roadmender, Northampton

AUGUST 2025:

01 – Picturedrome, Holmfirth

07 – Town Hall, Cheltenham *new date

08 – Stone Valley Festival North, Durham

09 – Empire, Coventry

15 – City Hall, Cork

16 – Putting The Fast In Belfast, Belfast