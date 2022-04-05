PISTOL: Release date, trailer, photos, cast and how to watch

By Jenny Mensah

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Sex Pistols limited series. Find out when it is released, who stars in the cast and how to watch it.

PISTOL has shared more official photos and its official trailer.

The limited series - which tells story of the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and is based on his memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol- is set for release next month.

Find out everything we know about the six-part limited series so far, including when it premieres, who's in the cast and how to watch it.

PISTOL is a limited series about the Sex Pistols coming to Disney+ in May. Picture: FX/Press

When is Pistol released?

Pistol premieres on Tuesday 31st May 2022 on Disney+.

PISTOL sees Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon and Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious among the cast. Picture: Press/FX/Disney+

Who stars in the cast of Pistol?

Pistol stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, , Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

Is there a Pistol trailer?

There is indeed. You can watch the official teaser for the upcoming series above.

What is Pistol about?

A press release reveals: "Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the centre of this revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the centre of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever."

When are the Pistol episodes coming out?

All six episodes of the limited series will be available to watch on Disney+ on the day it premieres, 31st May 2022.

