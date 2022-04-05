PISTOL: Release date, trailer, photos, cast and how to watch

5 April 2022, 12:35

By Jenny Mensah

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Sex Pistols limited series. Find out when it is released, who stars in the cast and how to watch it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PISTOL has shared more official photos and its official trailer.

The limited series - which tells story of the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and is based on his memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol- is set for release next month.

Find out everything we know about the six-part limited series so far, including when it premieres, who's in the cast and how to watch it.

PISTOL is a limited series about the Sex Pistols
PISTOL is a limited series about the Sex Pistols coming to Disney+ in May. Picture: FX/Press

READ MORE: First look photos of Danny Boyle-directed Sex Pistols series revealed

When is Pistol released?

Pistol premieres on Tuesday 31st May 2022 on Disney+.

PISTOL is released in May
PISTOL sees Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon and Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious among the cast. Picture: Press/FX/Disney+

Who stars in the cast of Pistol?

Pistol stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, , Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

READ MORE: John Lydon labels Sex Pistols bandmates "greedy, selfish, nasty f***s"

Is there a Pistol trailer?

There is indeed. You can watch the official teaser for the upcoming series above.

What is Pistol about?

A press release reveals: "Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the centre of this revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the centre of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever."

When are the Pistol episodes coming out?

All six episodes of the limited series will be available to watch on Disney+ on the day it premieres, 31st May 2022.

READ MORE: Why did the Sex Pistols split up?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 64th GRAMMY Awards

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian get married in Las Vegas wedding

'An incredible woman': Tributes flood in for June Brown, EastEnders' Dot Cotton actress, who has died aged 95
Taylor Hawkins with GRAMMYs tribute inset

The GRAMMYs pay tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Radio X 00s Live Playlist - listen now!

Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage 2019

Glastonbury Festival ticket resale 2022: How to buy tickets

Festivals

Sam Fender

Sam Fender tells school snobs to "f*** off" when they ask him to play their weddings

Sam Fender

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs returns on Easter Monday

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs is back - Vote Now!

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul season 6: Final series release date revealed