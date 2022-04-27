Sam Fender superfan gets tattoo that plays his album

Sam Fender fan gets scannable tattoo of his Hypersonic Missiles album. Picture: 1. Twitter/Sam Fender 2. JMEnternational/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter was sent a video of the impressive inking, which can be scanned to play his Hypersonic Missiles album on Spotify.

A Sam Fender fan has had a very unique tattoo done in tribute to the singer-songwriter's Hypersonic Missiles album.

It's not unexpected for music-lovers to brandish the logos, artwork and lyrics from their favourite band on their skin.

However, but this fan went one step further and made his interactive, sporting a tattoo which matches an official Spotify code and brings up the 2019 album on the streaming service.

In a post shared by the North Shields rocker himself, a group of lads can be seen huddled together as one lifts up his calf and his friend scans it.

Then, sure enough, the inking appears to open up Sam's debut album and plays its title track.

Just been sent this 😂😂 legends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u8VWpzJKJk — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) April 27, 2022

Fender's follow-up album Seventeen Going Under has been just as popular, scoring him his second consecutive number one album and a viral hit with its title track.

Not only did his Seventeen Going Under single become a TikTok trend, but it was also named Radio X's Best of British with Greggs 2022.

Reacting to the news, he told George Godfrey: "I mean, it's it's lovely that people are voting for it. But there's definitely a bit of imposter syndrome that comes with it! Thank you very much to all the fans out there who voted for us."

After being told that he'd beaten iconic songs from the likes of Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie and Queen to top this year's chart, he added: "That's mad. I can actually hear people right now, in their cars, going WHAT!? WHAT!? 'He's an industry plant!' What was what we have is an industry plant! I can hear that right now.

"I'm sure I'll reciprocate in the comments sections at some point. But you know what, the more haters there are, that's normally a sign that things are going alright."