Sam Fender shares Spit Of You video co-starring Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham stars in Sam Fender's Spit of You video. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has shared the visuals for the latest take to come from his Seventeen Going Under album, starring Stephen Graham.

Sam Fender has shared a poignant video for his Spit Of You single, where he stars alongside Stephen Graham.

The pair portray a father/son relationship in the visuals, which sees the North Shields singer struggling to interact with the Help star, before the pair erupt in a fight and eventually hug it out.

“Stephen Graham is genuinely one of the best actors this country has ever seen, and such a lovely bloke,” Fender said of the video. :I’m f***ing so buzzing about it, it’s so beast!"

He added: "I was out of my comfort zone but it was the most amazing experience I’ve ever had. Thanks so much to Phil Barantini for making this beauty come to life"

Watch the video below:

“Spit Of You is a song about boys and their dads,” Fender explained about the single.

“It’s based around my own relationship with my old man, and how we both struggle as blokes to communicate the way we feel to each other without it becoming a stand off.

"It’s about how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as I get further into my twenties I see so much of myself in him, especially when it comes to being stubborn."

He added: “The second half of the song talks about seeing him with my grandma when she passed away, and how I saw him as a son, and how that moment reminded me to make the most of my time with him. If anything, it’s a declaration of love for him."

The song is the latest to come from Fender's Seventeen Going Under album which is set for release this Friday 8 October.

It follows previous cut's from the album, Seventeen Going Under, Howden Aldi Death Queue and Get You Down.