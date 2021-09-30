Sam Fender announces intimate indie store album shows for 2021

Sam Fender has announced intimate gigs for December 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The North Shields singer-songwriter has announced a string of intimate gigs in December. Find out what the dates are and how to buy tickets.

Sam Fender has announced a string of intimate shows to celebrate the release of his second studio album Seventeen Going Under.

The singer-songwriter is finally set to unleash the follow-up to Hypersonic Missiles on 8 October and he's partnering with independent record shows to play intimate gigs across small venues in December to help him celebrate.

Taking to social media, he wrote: "Playing some very intimate UK shows to celebrate the release of my new album 'Seventeen Going Under'! We're partnering with indie record stores and ticket bundles are on sale tomorrow 10am BST, be quick"

Find out more about the gigs and how to buy tickets.

Playing some very intimate UK shows to celebrate the release of my new album 'Seventeen Going Under'! We're partnering with indie record stores and ticket bundles are on sale tomorrow 10am BST, be quick 🍺 https://t.co/A0PV2jOXhb pic.twitter.com/VKJ3UxRPIh — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 30, 2021

When are Sam Fender's indie store album shows?

Sam Fender will be playing the following:

1 December 2021 - Kingston - Pryzm (Banquet Records)

5 December 2021 - Bournemouth - The Old Firestation (Vinlo Records)

6 December 2021 - Southampton - Engine Rooms (Vinlo Records)

9 December 2021 - Bristol - Trinity (Rough Trade)

10 December 2021- Leeds - Brudenell Social Club (Crash Records)

15 December 2021 - Sheffield - Foundry (Bear Tree Records)

16 December 2021 - Dundee - Fat Sams (Assai Records)

How can you buy tickets to Sam Fender's intimate indie album shows?

Tickets go on sale from Friday 1 October from 10am BST here.