Sam Fender to release live album of Finsbury Park show

5 September 2022, 13:02

Sam Fender Performs At Finsbury Park, 15th July 2022
Sam Fender Performs At Finsbury Park, 15th July 2022. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

The North Shields legend's July gig is to be released in December as a special edition.

Sam Fender has announced details of a new live album. Live From Finsbury Park features the full audio of the North Shields singer-songwriter's show in London in July.

Fender tweeted: "LIVE FROM FINSBURY PARK! New live album coming Dec 9th 🙌 This show was a real highlight for me and the boys, so we’re buzzing to share it with you."

The package is ready to pre-order now at Fender's official website here.

The album will come as a standalone double vinyl LP or as a double CD that comes packages with the original Seventeen Going Under studio album.

Sam has shared a live version of the hit Getting Started, recorded live at the show, which was Fender's biggest headline show to date. Watch it below.

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

More on Sam Fender

What have you always wanted to know about Sam Fender?

Sam Fender answers his most Googled questions!

Sam Fender teaches us Geordie Slang

Sam Fender teaches us Geordie slang

Sam Fender Track By Track

Sam Fender on Seventeen Going Under

Sam Fender in session at Radio X

Sam Fender performs tracks from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles

Sam Fender performs on stage at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, October 2021

Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album