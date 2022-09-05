Sam Fender to release live album of Finsbury Park show

Sam Fender Performs At Finsbury Park, 15th July 2022. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

The North Shields legend's July gig is to be released in December as a special edition.

Sam Fender has announced details of a new live album. Live From Finsbury Park features the full audio of the North Shields singer-songwriter's show in London in July.

Fender tweeted: "LIVE FROM FINSBURY PARK! New live album coming Dec 9th 🙌 This show was a real highlight for me and the boys, so we’re buzzing to share it with you."

The package is ready to pre-order now at Fender's official website here.

LIVE FROM FINSBURY PARK! New live album coming Dec 9th 🙌 Available to pre-order on double CD with Seventeen and ltd coloured LP. This show was a real highlight for me and the boys, so we’re buzzing to share it with you. Stream/watch 'Getting Started' now https://t.co/ntzLPnpK40 pic.twitter.com/NRjYh4jcx9 — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 5, 2022

The album will come as a standalone double vinyl LP or as a double CD that comes packages with the original Seventeen Going Under studio album.

Sam has shared a live version of the hit Getting Started, recorded live at the show, which was Fender's biggest headline show to date. Watch it below.