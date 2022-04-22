Sam Fender announces intimate charity gig in Newcastle

Sam Fender is set to play a homecoming charity gig. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Seventeen Going Under singer will play a special gig at Newcastle's O2 City Hall next month to raise fund for North East Homeless. Find out how to get tickets.

Sam Fender has announced a special charity gig in his hometown.

The Geordie singer-songwriter will play an intimate show at Newcastle's O2 City Hall on 24th May in order to raise funds for the North East Homeless, with whom he is a patron.

Announcing the news on social media, the Seventeen Going Under singer wrote: "This is going to be next level. Newcastle get ready, I’m coming to you for a special intimate gig at the @O2CityHall on 24th May."

Fans have a chance to be there by entering a ballot for £5 exclusively through O2 Priority on Monday 25th April from 10am.

This is going to be next level. Newcastle get ready, I’m coming to you for a special intimate gig at the @O2CityHall on 24th May. We’ll be raising money for @2014NEH Enter the ballot for £5 to win a pair of tickets, exclusively through #O2Priority from Monday 10am x #Ad pic.twitter.com/bMTyaRJzKG — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) April 22, 2022

The North East Homeless has a special place in Fender's heart with the Hypersonic Missiles rocker giving them a mention when he accepted his BRIT Award for Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Founders of the charity Brian and Emma Burridge named Fender as a patron back in March and praised the musician for remembering his roots.

"Even though he's now an internationally recognised artist, Sam has always kept his strong connections with the area," Mr Burridge said.

"It started during lockdown when he couldn't tour so he used to pop in here all the time, sometimes just sitting and playing the piano.

"We've always been a bit of a safe space for him and he just always pops in when he can.

"We are absolutely delighted that he's agreed to be our patron. Sam has already been a huge help to us."

He added: "He may now be a globally recognised musician but he's still a lad from North Shields who always remembers where he came from".

Fender said: "Homelessness is a massive problem, North East Homeless help so many people to turn their lives around, families shouldn't be struggling through no fault of their own."

