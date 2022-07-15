Sam Fender shares Alright track ahead of Finsbury Park gig

Sam Fender at TRNSMT Festival and his Alright song inset. Picture: 1.Gaelle Beri 2. Press/Twitter/Sam Fender

The Geordie singer-songwriter shared the song as he prepares to play his landmark gig at the North London park.

Sam Fender has shared a rare track with his fans entitled Alright.

The rousing track, which served as a B-Side to his Long Way Off single, was recorded as part of the sessions for the Geordie singer's Seventeen Going Under album and was previously released as a special edition 7" vinyl on Record Store Day.

Listen to the track, which has been made available on streaming services, below:

The North Shields singer teased the track on Thursday (14th July), telling fans that he had "something special coming tonight," before eventually sharing it with the world.

Something special coming tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/M9tKIoHRTQ — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) July 14, 2022

The rousing, summer tune comes as Fender prepares to play a landmark gig at Finsbury Park tonight (Friday 15th July).

Taking to social media to share his excitement at the show, which will see him play his biggest headline gig to-date, Fender said: "So fuckin excited about tomorrow!!

"What a lineup man, so lucky to have so many legends with us for the day, pack your suncream and get down early x".

So fuckin excited about tomorrow!!⚡️

What a lineup man, so lucky to have so many legends with us for the day, pack your suncream and get down early x pic.twitter.com/wgt2mfskGp — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) July 14, 2022

Speaking to Radio X shortly after he announced the show, the Getting Started singer promised "one hell of an amazing day".

Asked by Johnny Vaughan if he felt nervous about the gig, he admitted: "I'm terrified, but I'm just trying to embrace every single one of these moments. Do you know what I mean? They're just like magic.

"The nerves kind of drive it, which is good and it makes you get up there and you can kind of use that energy to do the gig, but at the same time you're so focused on it that you don't take it in.

"So I just want to go out there and enjoy it and kind of feel the atmosphere and try and take in what's actually happening, because it's nuts man."

The Hypersonic Missiles singer added: "What's going on is nuts for us at the moment and you don't know how long these things last, so I just want to really enjoy these next few years and try our best to keep putting out the good stuff."

