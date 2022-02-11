Sam Fender feels like Sir Elton John's "surrogate" son

The Seventeen Going Under singer has opened up about his close bond with Elton John and his husband David Furnish, calling them his "surrogate parents".

Sam Fender feels like Sir Elton John's "surrogate" son.

The Seventeen Going Under singer has formed a close bond with the British legend and his husband David Furnish, and he admitted the couple have "pulled [him] out of the mire" in the past.

"They're two people who were very, very supportive to me and have pulled me out of the mire a couple of times," he told the Metro's Guilty Pleasures column.

"Elton became a fan early on, before we really took off, then I went for dinner with them.

"They invited me over and I had a lush chat. They've, kind of, become like surrogate parents, honestly."

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter has also said both Elton and his partner have been "incredible mentors" for him.

He added: "They have been the most fantastic role models and incredible mentors, both of them. David as well, not just Elton. I'm eternally grateful for that guidance and love and support."

He also described their sons Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, as "little brothers," revealing: "I've stayed with them a few times and they're brilliant."

The Hypersonic Missiles singer previously promised he would "definitely" collaborate with Elton in the future, though he missed the chance to work on his Lockdown Sessions album.

He explained: "It sounds awful to say, 'I was too busy to work with Elton', but I needed to finish my album.

"Me and Elton will definitely happen at some point. We just need to find time to get into the studio.

"We want to make something special together. I'd love us to make something stripped back, that sounds organic with a band."

Sam Fender performed his Seventeen Going Under song at the BRIT Awards 2022, where he also took home the prize for Best Rock/Alternative.

After thanking his fans, the rocker thanked his manager and also the North East Homeless Centre, who he supports.

Watch him pick up the gong here:

