Sam Fender at Finsbury Park 2022: Support, stage times, tickets & more

Sam Fender in 2022. Picture: Press

The British singer-songwriter is to play a huge headline show at the London park this weekend. Find out the latest stage times and line-up info.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When is Sam Fender playing Finsbury Park?

The Seventeen Going Under singer will play to a 40,000-strong crowd on Friday 15th July 2022, with a full bill that includes Dublin post-bunkers Fontaines D.C., London singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, and more.

Who is supporting Sam Fender at Finsbury Park?

The full bill for the Finsbury Park is as follows:

Fontaines D.C.

Declan McKenna

Beabadoobee

Goat Girl

Nilüfer Yanya

Rachel Chinouriri

Stone

Heidi Curtis

Kay Greyson.

What are the stage times for Sam Fender at Finsbury Park?

The full stage times for Sam Fender's Finsbury Park show have not yet been announced, but the following information has been released by the gig's organisers:

Doors: 1.30pm

Live Music: 3.30pm

Can I still buy tickets for Sam Fender at Finsbury Park?

Tickets for Sam Fender's Finsbury Park have now officially sold out.

What can fans expect from Sam Fender's Finsbury Park show?

Sam promises "One hell of an amazing day" on July the 15th.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan recently if he felt nervous about the gig, Sam admitted: "I'm terrified, but I'm just trying to embrace every single one of these moments. Do you know what I mean? They're just like magic.

"The nerves kind of drive it, which is good and it makes you get up there and you can kind of use that energy to do the gig, but at the same time you're so focused on it that you don't take it in.

"So I just want to go out there and enjoy it and kind of feel the atmosphere and try and take in what's actually happening, because it's nuts man."

The Hypersonic Missiles singer added: "What's going on is nuts for us at the moment and you don't know how long these things last, so I just want to really enjoy these next few years and try our best to keep putting out the good stuff."

Where else in the UK is Sam Fender playing this summer?