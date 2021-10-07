Sam Fender announces 2022 UK Seventeen Going Under tour

Sam Fender will tour the UK in 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The singer-songwriter, who is on the cusp of releasing his second album, announced his plans to play dates next year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Sam Fender has announced UK tour dates for the Spring of 2022.

The singer-songwriter is set to release his second studio album Seventeen Going Under this Friday (8 October), and now he's confirmed his plans to support it with a tour.

The Geordie rocker will play dates up and down the country from 20 March, including London's SSE Arena, Wembley on 1 April and a homecoming gig at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 5 April.

Fender has also lined up a summer show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 6 July.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 15 October.

Pre-sale tickets available from 9am Wednesday 13 October - to get access, fans will need to pre-order the new album, Seventeen Going Under, before 5pm on Tuesday 12 October.

Sam Fender UK Tour Dates 2022

20 March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 March - 3Arena, Dublin

26 March – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27 March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 March - Brighton Centre

1 April – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

5 April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

6 July – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

The news comes a week after Fender announced intimate live dates in small venues for December 2021.

The gigs, which sees him partner with independent record stores such as Banquet Records, Rough Trade and Bear Tree Records, will see him play the likes of Kingston's Pryzm, Leeds' Brudenell Social Club and Fat Sams in Dundee.

The musician's rescheduled shows will take place later this month and into November, with two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace, and shows in Glasgow, Cardiff, Leeds, and Newcastle.

Fender has also recently revealed the visuals for his Spit Of You single, which sees him star alongside Line of Duty and The Irishman actor Stephen Graham.

Watch them in action here:

“Spit Of You is a song about boys and their dads,” Fender explained about the single.

“It’s based around my own relationship with my old man, and how we both struggle as blokes to communicate the way we feel to each other without it becoming a stand off.

"It’s about how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as I get further into my twenties I see so much of myself in him, especially when it comes to being stubborn."

He added: “The second half of the song talks about seeing him with my grandma when she passed away, and how I saw him as a son, and how that moment reminded me to make the most of my time with him. If anything, it’s a declaration of love for him."