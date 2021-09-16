Royal Blood's homecoming gig at the Brighton Centre in pictures

Royal Blood played a homecoming gig at the Brighton Centre. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher played a homecoming gig at the Brighton venue. Find out what went down and get the full setlist.

Royal Blood made a triumphant return to their hometown last night (Wednesday 16 September).

The duo - comprised of frontman and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - played a selection of tracks from across their three studio albums.

Get the highlights and see their full setlist here.

READ MORE: How do Royal Blood get their unique sound?

After being introduced by Thin Lizzy's The Boys Are Back In Town, the duo kicked off with their belter of a single, Typhoons, which is taken from their third studio album of the same name.

Royal Blood play The Brighton Centre in 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

They went on to play Boilermaker and Come on Over before treating fans to an epic rendition of Lights Out, the first single from their second album How Did We Get So Dark?

Mike Kerr of Royal Blood at their Brighton Centre gig. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The duo went on to play Hook, Line & Sinker and I Only Lie When I Love You, before launching into their comeback single Trouble's Coming.

Royal Blood play the Brighton Centre in 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

After playing hits from across their career so far, such as Little Monster, How Did We Get So Dark? and Out Of The Black, the duo returned for an encore of All We Have Is Now, Limbo and an extended, kick-ass rendition of Figure It Out.

Royal Blood at the Brighton Centre in 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The gig was Royal Blood's last scheduled UK show of the year.

READ MORE: NOS Alive 2022 lineup in full: Metallica, Royal Blood and Imagine Dragons added

Get the setlist from Royal Blood's Brighton Centre gig on 15 September 2021:

Typhoons Boilermaker Come on Over Lights Out Hook, Line & Sinker I Only Lie When I Love You Trouble's Coming Oblivion Little Monster (Extended drum solo, song… more ) How Did We Get So Dark? Blood Hands Loose Change Ten Tonne Skeleton Out of the Black (Extended outro)

Encore:

15. All We Have Is Now

16. Limbo

17. Figure It Out (Extended outro)