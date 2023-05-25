Royal Blood announce Back To The Water Below album and share Mountains At Midnight single

Royal Blood have announced the details of their new album. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo have announced the details of their fourth studio album and revealed its first single Mountains At Midnight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Royal Blood have announced their new album Back To The Water Below.

The Brighton duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher have today announced that their forthcoming album and the follow-up to 2021’s Typhoons, will be be released on 8th September 2023.

From it comes their roaring new single Mountains At Midnight, which gives fan a fresh take on the electric Royal Blood sound we've come to love them for.

Watch the official video for the single below:

Royal Blood - Mountains at Midnight (Official Video)

Speaking of the single, frontman Kerr said: “Mountains At Midnight is one of the fastest songs we’ve ever written. We’ve never written a song that fast, it’s all quite groove-based. It feels like a song that should’ve always existed in our arsenal and like a song that’s way overdue. It felt like finding a missing piece.”

As for the album, the band tease that fans could have some surprises in store, telling Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan: “There’s definitely songs on there that are something we’ve never done before”.

Back To the Water Below is the result of a new creative approach from the duo, with the pair entirely self-producing their record for the very first time ever, relying on their chemistry and instinct to produce their unique sound.

Royal Blood's Back To The Water Below album artwork. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, the Worthing rockers are set to play a host of summer headline festival sets, stopping at the likes of TRNSMT Festival and playing a homecoming gig at On The Beach Brighton 2023.

The duo will also play two warm-up shows this week at Nottingham Rock City and Newcastle’s O@ City Hall respectively, before heading on mammoth dates supporting Muse.

Back To The Water Below is released on 8th September 2023 and available to pre-order here.

Royal Blood's Back To The Water Below tracklist:

Mountains At Midnight Shiner In The Dark Pull Me Through The Firing Line Tell Me When It’s Too Late Triggers How Many More Times High Waters There Goes My Cool Waves

Deluxe Edition 7” single bonus tracks:

11. Supermodel Avalanches

12. Everything’s Fine

The news comes as the band get ready to embark on UK dates, which will see them play the likes of Nottingham Rock City on 26th May, Plymouth's Home Park on 27th May this weekend.

After a string of European dates, the Trouble's Coming rockers are also set to return to the UK for the likes of Glastonbury Festival, TRNSMT Festival and a headline set at On The Beach Brighton.

Announcing the news with Radio X's Johnny Vaughan while sitting on Brighton Beach itself, frontman Mike Kerr said: "We are going to play right here, where I'm sat - on Brighton Beach! Live, on the beach, July 29th. So bring your towels. We won't be supplying towels."

Royal Blood have a very special announcement

Speaking of what people could expect from the Brighton Beach show, the frontman added: "I should arrive on a jet-ski and Ben should arrive by helicopter... from Shoreham. I mean, obviously, he'll come by helicopter anyway. Extravagant exits will be a big selling point for this show. One of us could jet-ski in, zip wire out.

"We're bringing a stage, you'll be pleased to know, so we can give people their money's worth. There'll be a stage, there'll be a PA... It'll be very, very loud."

