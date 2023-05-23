Royal Blood tease new single Mountains at Midnight

Royal Blood have teased new music. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher have teased their return with a new single this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Royal Blood have teased new music with new track Mountains At Midnight.

The Brighton duo - comprised of frontman and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - shared a clip on Twitter, which sees them lay down a track in the studio.

The riff-laden teaser, was accompanied by the date 25.5.2023 and a link to pre-save the track here.

READ MORE: Royal Blood announce two UK warm-up shows for 2023

The news comes as the band get ready to embark on UK dates, which will see them play the likes of Nottingham Rock City on 26th May, Plymouth's Home Park on 27th May this weekend.

After a string of European dates, the Trouble's Coming rockers are also set to return to the UK for the likes of Glastonbury Festival, TRNSMT Festival and a headline set at On The Beach Brighton.

Announcing the news with Radio X's Johnny Vaughan while sitting on Brighton Beach itself, frontman Mike Kerr said: "We are going to play right here, where I'm sat - on Brighton Beach! Live, on the beach, July 29th. So bring your towels. We won't be supplying towels."

Royal Blood have a very special announcement

Speaking of what people could expect from the Brighton Beach show, the frontman added: "I should arrive on a jet-ski and Ben should arrive by helicopter... from Shoreham. I mean, obviously, he'll come by helicopter anyway. Extravagant exits will be a big selling point for this show. One of us could jet-ski in, zip wire out.

"We're bringing a stage, you'll be pleased to know, so we can give people their money's worth. There'll be a stage, there'll be a PA... It'll be very, very loud."

READ MORE: Royal Blood at On The Beach Brighton 2023: How to get tickets