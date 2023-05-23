Royal Blood tease new single Mountains at Midnight

23 May 2023, 12:27 | Updated: 23 May 2023, 12:29

Royal Blood press 2023
Royal Blood have teased new music. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher have teased their return with a new single this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Royal Blood have teased new music with new track Mountains At Midnight.

The Brighton duo - comprised of frontman and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - shared a clip on Twitter, which sees them lay down a track in the studio.

The riff-laden teaser, was accompanied by the date 25.5.2023 and a link to pre-save the track here.

READ MORE: Royal Blood announce two UK warm-up shows for 2023

The news comes as the band get ready to embark on UK dates, which will see them play the likes of Nottingham Rock City on 26th May, Plymouth's Home Park on 27th May this weekend.

After a string of European dates, the Trouble's Coming rockers are also set to return to the UK for the likes of Glastonbury Festival, TRNSMT Festival and a headline set at On The Beach Brighton.

Announcing the news with Radio X's Johnny Vaughan while sitting on Brighton Beach itself, frontman Mike Kerr said: "We are going to play right here, where I'm sat - on Brighton Beach! Live, on the beach, July 29th. So bring your towels. We won't be supplying towels."

Royal Blood have a very special announcement

Speaking of what people could expect from the Brighton Beach show, the frontman added: "I should arrive on a jet-ski and Ben should arrive by helicopter... from Shoreham. I mean, obviously, he'll come by helicopter anyway. Extravagant exits will be a big selling point for this show. One of us could jet-ski in, zip wire out.

"We're bringing a stage, you'll be pleased to know, so we can give people their money's worth. There'll be a stage, there'll be a PA... It'll be very, very loud."

READ MORE: Royal Blood at On The Beach Brighton 2023: How to get tickets

More on Royal Blood

Royal Blood: Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher

How do Royal Blood get their unique sound?

Royal Blood - Boilermaker in session

Watch an exclusive Royal Blood session version of Boilermaker

Royal Blood

Mike Kerr: Royal Blood wouldn't exist if I didn't get clean

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

News

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

News

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s