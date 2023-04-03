Royal Blood announce two UK warm-up shows for 2023

3 April 2023, 14:04

Royal Blood
Royal Blood have announced two warm-up gigs. Picture: Press

The Brighton duo will play a gig in Nottingham and Newcastle ahead of their appearance at Glastonbury Festival this year.

Royal Blood have announced two warm-up shows this summer.

The Brighton duo - made up of frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - will take to the stage for intimate gigs, which will see them play Nottingham Rock City on Friday 26th May and Newcastle O2 City Hall on Wednesday 21st June.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 6th April at 10am.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale, which takes place on Tuesday 4th April at 10am here.

READ MORE: How do Royal Blood come up with their sound?

The dates will precede the band's dates as special guests on Muse's The Will Of The People tour as well as their own return to Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th June 2023.

The Figure It Out rockers will also set out on their own intimate European dates and give headline performances at the likes of Truck Festival, TRNSMT Festival and a special homecoming performance at On The Beach Brighton 2023.

Asked what fans can expect of the headline show, which takes place from Saturday 29th July, Mike Kerr joked to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "I should arrive on a jet-ski and Ben should arrive by helicopter... from Shoreham. I mean, obviously, he'll come by helicopter anyway. Extravagant exits will be a big selling point for this show. One of us could jet-ski in, zip wire out.

"We're bringing a stage, you'll be pleased to know, so we can give people their money's worth. There'll be a stage, there'll be a PA... It'll be very, very loud."

READ MORE - TRNSMT Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

