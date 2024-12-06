The Rolling Stones release first ever fragrance RS No. 9

The Rolling Stones have launched a unisex scent. Picture: Mike Seliger

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary band have unleashed their debut scent just in time for Christmas.

The Rolling Stones have released their very first fragrance, just in time for Christmas.

The legendary rock'n'roll band - comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood - are selling a limited batch of just 999 bottles of RS No. 9 Eau De Parfum, which celebrates their beginnings in London's Soho in 1962 and their first gig at the Marquee Club.

Watch the promo for the unisex scent, which includes notes of Bergamot, Lemon, Bourbon, Leather, Labdanum, and Oak, with hints of Oud, Musk, and Patchouli.

A product description on the band's website explains: "The first-ever fragrance from The Rolling Stones, RS No. 9, is a homage to the place where it all began. A single spray and you'll be transported to London’s Soho in 1962 as a group of young men step on stage at the legendary Marquee Club and begin their journey to superstardom. Experience the scent of freedom and opportunity, an olfactory tribute to a time when anything could – and did – happen."

The Rolling Stones' fragrance RS. No 9. Picture: rsno9.co.uk

When it comes to what to expect from its scent, the description adds that: "A vibrant burst of indulgent bergamot raises the curtain before bourbon-infused notes of velvet swagger onto centre stage. Mid-notes of warm leather brawl under electric musk as tempting patchouli and sultry oud linger seductively in the shadows, balancing the fragrance’s wild, earthy edge with an enduring sophistication.Strictly limited to 999 individually numbered bottles, this unisex fine fragrance"

RS No. 9's 100ml Eau de Parfum bottle is sold exclusively in Rolling Stones' Carnaby Street store and limited to UK customers only online for... you guessed it £99.

Perfumer Catherine Selig said: "This was a dream project. I wanted to capture The Rolling Stones’ timelessness – their inimitable style, rebellious spirit, and the feeling of freedom their music still inspires.

“Every note represents a different facet of the Stones’ legacy, from their soulful melodies to their on-stage unpredictability. This fragrance is a journey through their world, filled with richness, texture, and bold contrasts.”

Ken Rushton, chief operating officer of the perfume’s developer Nirvana Brands, added: “The Rolling Stones are ubiquitous in popular culture, and their influence on personal style is all around us. So, this project with the band and Bravado has been a delight.

“Bottling the essence of The Rolling Stones in a unique and bold fine fragrance has been an incredible journey - and there is a whole lot more in the pipeline to come."

