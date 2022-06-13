The Rolling Stones call off Amsterdam gig as Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID

13 June 2022, 19:28 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 19:35

The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones have had to postpone their Amsterdam gig. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

The legendary band have been forced to postpone their show at Johan Crujff Arena on Monday 13th June due to Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID-19.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones have announced a last minute cancellation of their Amsterdam concert.

The legendary rockers were set to play a gig at Johan Crujff Arena tonight (Monday 13th June), but have sadly had to postpone the date as their frontman Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID.

A statement on behalf of the band read on Twitter: "The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

It added: "The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details."

READ MORE - The Rolling Stones cover The Beatles & crowd sing You'll Never Walk alone at Liverpool gig: Get the full setlist

The band are mid-way through their SIXTY tour, which included a UK date in Liverpool last week and sees the band set for two nights in London for BST Hyde Park on Saturday 25th June and Sunday 3rd July.

If their Liverpool date is anything to go by, the band will have lots of nice surprises in store.

The date saw the rockers pay tribute to The Beatles by performing I Wanna Be Your Man at Anfield.

Jagger, 78, revealed the band were planning to cover Liverpool F.C. anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry And The Pacemakers, but soon changed their mind.

The rocker explained: “.... We decided instead to do a cover of a song written by some other local lads so we’re doing this especially for you Liverpool, OK?”

Watch them play the track for the first time since 2012:

It was just as well the band decided against performing You'll Never Walk Alone, because the crowd led their own version of the Liverpool FC anthem, while waiting for the band to return from their encore.

READ MORE - Mick Jagger on Charlie Watts: "I miss him as a player and as a friend"

More on The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and the late Charlie Watts

When Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones performing live in 2010

Why Rolling Stone Charlie Watts never had a drum kit at home

The Rolling Stones logo

How did The Rolling Stones get their logo?

The Rolling Stones in 1968: Bill Wyman, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts

Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?

The Rolling Stones and a cryptic lyric

Can you name all these classic Rolling Stones lyrics?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Liam Gallagher Performs At Knebworth Park, 3rd June 2022

Hear highlights from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth shows on Radio X

Liam Gallagher

Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever track by track

Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever Track By Track

Oasis played two huge gigs at Knebworth in August 1996

Oasis at Knebworth: the story behind their biggest ever gigs

Oasis

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

Songs from 2001... but which ones?

Only an expert can get maximum points on this 2001 lyric quiz!

Quizzes