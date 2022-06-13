The Rolling Stones call off Amsterdam gig as Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID

The Rolling Stones have had to postpone their Amsterdam gig. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

The legendary band have been forced to postpone their show at Johan Crujff Arena on Monday 13th June due to Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID-19.

By Jenny Mensah

The Rolling Stones have announced a last minute cancellation of their Amsterdam concert.

The legendary rockers were set to play a gig at Johan Crujff Arena tonight (Monday 13th June), but have sadly had to postpone the date as their frontman Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID.

A statement on behalf of the band read on Twitter: "The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

It added: "The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details."

The band are mid-way through their SIXTY tour, which included a UK date in Liverpool last week and sees the band set for two nights in London for BST Hyde Park on Saturday 25th June and Sunday 3rd July.

If their Liverpool date is anything to go by, the band will have lots of nice surprises in store.

The date saw the rockers pay tribute to The Beatles by performing I Wanna Be Your Man at Anfield.

Jagger, 78, revealed the band were planning to cover Liverpool F.C. anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry And The Pacemakers, but soon changed their mind.

The rocker explained: “.... We decided instead to do a cover of a song written by some other local lads so we’re doing this especially for you Liverpool, OK?”

Watch them play the track for the first time since 2012:

It was just as well the band decided against performing You'll Never Walk Alone, because the crowd led their own version of the Liverpool FC anthem, while waiting for the band to return from their encore.

Doesn’t need to be a football match for a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield. Here’s the crowd waiting for the Rolling Stones to do their encore. #anfield #rollingstones pic.twitter.com/lyO673nQIM — Helen Brown (@redhels) June 10, 2022

