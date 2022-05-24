Mick Jagger on Charlie Watts: "I miss him as a player and as a friend"

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger has talked about the loss of the late drummer Charlie Watts. Picture: 1. London Entertainment/Shutterstock 2. Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Rolling Stones frontman has discussed the loss of their drummer almost one year on from his passing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mick Jagger has opened up about how much he "misses" Charlie Watts.

The legendary Rolling Stones frontman has talked about his friend and former bandmate, who died at 80 years of age in August last year.

Speaking about how he's adjusted since the loss, Jagger told The Times: "I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show. But I do think about him.

"Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too. I would have phoned him up and talked about last night’s Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I’m Arsenal. I miss him as a player and as a friend."

READ MORE: When Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger in the face

The Paint It Black rocker - who continues to tour alongside Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood and is set to play BST Hyde Park as part of their Sixty tour dates - added that when he thinks about his former bandmate, he remembers him as "the last one down" when the band would take their final bow after a set because he was so particular with his drumsticks.

"In the show, when we come to the front and bow at the end, there’s no Charlie," he said to the outlet. "He’d always be the last one down. I’d go: ‘Come on, what have you got to do?’ He’d be fiddling with his sticks because he always had to have them in a row before he’d get off the seat.."

READ MORE: Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood believes Charlie Watts' spirit is with the band on stage

Charlie Watts' publicist announced the news of his passing on Tuesday 24th August 2021, confirming in a statement to PA news on Tuesday (24 August): "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Originally trained as a graphic artist, Watts began playing drums in rhythm and blues clubs around London where he met Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the late Brian Jones.

Joining the band in 1963, Watts is the only other member other than Jagger and Richards to have featured in all of their studio albums.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones play first show since Charlie Watts' passing & pay tribute to drummer