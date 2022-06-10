The Rolling Stones cover The Beatles & crowd sing You'll Never Walk alone at Liverpool gig: Get the full setlist

Mick Jagger and the crowds at their Anfield gig with The Beatles. Picture: 1. Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images 2. Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images 3. Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Mick Jagger and co brought their SIXTY tour to Anfield Stadium and paid tribute to Liverpool legends The Beatles. See their setlist here.

The Rolling Stones paid tribute to The Beatles by performing I Wanna Be Your Man at their Liverpool gig last night (Thursday 9th June).

The Paint It Black legends kicked off the UK leg of their SIXTY tour at Anfield Stadium and paid tribute to the city's most famous export.

Mick Jagger, 78, revealed the band were planning to cover Liverpool F.C. anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry And The Pacemakers, but soon changed their mind.

The rocker explained: “.... We decided instead to do a cover of a song written by some other local lads so we’re doing this especially for you Liverpool, OK?”

Watch them play the track for the first time since 2012:

It was just as well the band decided against performing You'll Never Walk Alone, because the crowd led their own version of the Liverpool FC anthem, while waiting for the band to return from their encore.

Doesn’t need to be a football match for a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield. Here’s the crowd waiting for the Rolling Stones to do their encore. #anfield #rollingstones pic.twitter.com/lyO673nQIM — Helen Brown (@redhels) June 10, 2022

Jagger, Keith Richards, also 78, and Ronnie Wood, 75, also dedicated the show to late drummer Charlie Watts, who died last year, aged 80.

Speaking to the crowd, the frontman said: "In 1962 we met a drummer called Charlie Watts and this is our first tour in England we’ve done without him, so we’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie."

The gig also marked the first time The Stones had performed in Liverpool in over 50 years, having last played at the legendary Empire Theatre in 1971.

Mick Jagger marked the occasion before the gig by heading to the iconic venue, as well as other Liverpool landmarks, including a statue of Liverpool icon Cilla Black.

Alongside photos of himself at the Liver Building, Irish boozer Shenanigans and the Empire, he wrote on Instagram: "I went past The Grapes. I had a chippy.

“I had a look at the Empire. We played there 12 times in the ‘60s – 12 times, I can’t believe it.

“I hugged Cilla Black in Mathew Street. Which is a lot closer than I got to her in real life.”

The Rolling Stones head to Amsterdam on Monday (13th June) and will return on UK soil for two shows at American Express presents BST Hyde Park shows on 25th June and 3rd July.

See The Rolling Stones' setlist at Anfield Stadium:

Charlie Watts Tribute

Street Fighting Man 19th Nervous Breakdown Get Off of My Cloud Tumbling Dice I Wanna Be Your Man (The Beatles cover) (first time live since 2012) Out of Time You Can't Always Get What You Want Living in a Ghost Town Honky Tonk Women (followed by band introductions) You Got the Silver (Keith Richards on lead vocals) Connection (Keith Richards on lead vocals) Miss You Midnight Rambler Start Me Up Paint It Black Sympathy for the Devil Jumpin' Jack Flash

Encore:

You'll Never Walk Alone (Sung by the crowd)

Encore 2:

19. Gimme Shelter

20. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

