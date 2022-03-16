The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park 2022: Dates, tickets, support and more

16 March 2022, 13:42 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 13:55

The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones will play BST Hyde Park this year. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

By Jenny Mensah

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood are set to play two dates at the festival. Find out how and when to buy tickets here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones have announced headline slots at BST Park 2022.

The legendary rockers - comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - are set to play not one, but two dates at the London park, as part of their 60th anniversary celebrations.

Find out everything you need to know about the gigs, including what dates they are playing, who's set to support them and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones announce 2022 tour

What are The Rolling Stones playing BST Hyde Park 2022 dates?

  • Saturday 25th June 2022: BST Hyde Park, London
  • Sunday 3rd July 2022: BST Hyde Park, London

How to buy The Rolling Stones BST Hyde Park tickets:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18th March from 10am at AXS and Ticketmaster.

The AMEX pre-sale is open now at bst-hydepark.com.

Who's supporting The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park 2022?

Support acts are yet to be announced for the gig, but watch this space.

The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger
The Rolling Stones' last played BST Hyde Park in 2013. Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have a rich history with Hyde Park, with their 1969 concert going down as one of the most famous gigs of all time.

It was their first public gig in over two years and was played to introduce their new guitarist Mick Taylor. However, it turned into a tribute concert, following the tragic and untimely death of former member Brian Jones just two days earlier.

The band has also headlined BST Hyde Park before, playing two epic sets back in 2013 to 130,000 fans and releasing the award-winning concert film Sweet Summer Sun: Hyde Park Live, directed by Paul Dugdale.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: "Whenever Hyde Park is mentioned, it’s impossible not to think of The Rolling Stones. Two nights on June 25th and July 3rd cap off an incredible line up for BST Hyde Park 2022 but nobody brings it like the Stones when they’re on home turf in London.”

READ MORE: Pearl Jam BST Hyde Park 2022: Dates, support acts, stage times & tickets

READ MORE: Eagles to headline BST Hyde Park 2022: Dates, support & tickets

More on The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and the late Charlie Watts

When Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones performing live in 2010

Why Rolling Stone Charlie Watts never had a drum kit at home

The Rolling Stones logo

How did The Rolling Stones get their logo?

The Rolling Stones in 1968: Bill Wyman, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts

Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?

The Rolling Stones and a cryptic lyric

Can you name all these classic Rolling Stones lyrics?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts Playlists and more!

Liam Gallagher and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio!

Liam Gallagher on new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is peculiar"

Liam Gallagher

The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Alexa Chung, The Libertines' Pete Doherty and Kate Moss

What is the Indie Sleaze trend and is Gen Z adopting it?

News

Sam Fender performs on stage at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, October 2021

Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album

Sam Fender

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for Ozark 4

Ozark season 4: Netflix release date, trailer cast and more

News