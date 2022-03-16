The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park 2022: Dates, tickets, support and more

The Rolling Stones will play BST Hyde Park this year. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

By Jenny Mensah

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood are set to play two dates at the festival. Find out how and when to buy tickets here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones have announced headline slots at BST Park 2022.

The legendary rockers - comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - are set to play not one, but two dates at the London park, as part of their 60th anniversary celebrations.

Find out everything you need to know about the gigs, including what dates they are playing, who's set to support them and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones announce 2022 tour

What are The Rolling Stones playing BST Hyde Park 2022 dates?

Saturday 25th June 2022: BST Hyde Park, London

Sunday 3rd July 2022: BST Hyde Park, London

How to buy The Rolling Stones BST Hyde Park tickets:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18th March from 10am at AXS and Ticketmaster.

The AMEX pre-sale is open now at bst-hydepark.com.

We are incredibly excited to confirm the one and only @RollingStones will return to @AmexUK presents BST Hyde Park, Saturday 25 June & Sunday 3 July 2022! 🤩



🌳 American Express Cardmembers get first access to tickets with the Amex presale at 10am via https://t.co/lIIHqbBAWK pic.twitter.com/WU6Auexs0w — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 14, 2022

Who's supporting The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park 2022?

Support acts are yet to be announced for the gig, but watch this space.

The Rolling Stones' last played BST Hyde Park in 2013. Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have a rich history with Hyde Park, with their 1969 concert going down as one of the most famous gigs of all time.

It was their first public gig in over two years and was played to introduce their new guitarist Mick Taylor. However, it turned into a tribute concert, following the tragic and untimely death of former member Brian Jones just two days earlier.

The band has also headlined BST Hyde Park before, playing two epic sets back in 2013 to 130,000 fans and releasing the award-winning concert film Sweet Summer Sun: Hyde Park Live, directed by Paul Dugdale.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: "Whenever Hyde Park is mentioned, it’s impossible not to think of The Rolling Stones. Two nights on June 25th and July 3rd cap off an incredible line up for BST Hyde Park 2022 but nobody brings it like the Stones when they’re on home turf in London.”

READ MORE: Pearl Jam BST Hyde Park 2022: Dates, support acts, stage times & tickets

READ MORE: Eagles to headline BST Hyde Park 2022: Dates, support & tickets