Eagles to headline BST Hyde Park 2022

Eagles will take to the stage at BST Hyde Park next year. Picture: George Holz/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary band will take to the stage at Hyde Park as part of their 50th anniversary tour with support from Robert Plant.

EAGLES are set to play BST Hyde Park as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – return to the UK, bringing their highly anticipated and critically acclaimed tour to the American Express presents BST Hyde Park for the first time on 26 June 2022.

The band legendary band will be joined by very special guests Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

The day will see Eagles play classics spanning across their career, including Hotel California, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane, and Desperado.

Hyde Park is final stop off on the European tour, which includes Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Find out everything we know so far about the event, plus how to buy tickets.

When are Eagles playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

Eagles are taking to the iconic London park on 26 June 2022.

When are Eagles' BST Hyde Park 2022 tickets on sale?

Tickets for BST Hyde Park and the 2022 U.K. and European tour dates go on sale 9am on Friday 5 November.

Who is supporting Eagles at BST Hyde Park?

Support comes from Led Zep legend Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

Who else is playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

Adele has been confirmed for two nights at the festival. Elton John will play the festival on Friday 24 June 2022. Pearl Jam's dates have been moved to Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July 2022.

Duran Duran will also play a headline set with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Chic as special guests on 10 July 2022.

