24 February 2022

Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam are set to play two nights at the London park. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

By Jenny Mensah

Eddie Vedder and co are set for two dates at the London park. Find out when they're playing, who's supporting and if you can buy tickets.

Pearl Jam were set to play BST Hyde Park 2021, but the festival was forced to close its doors once more due to the pnademic.

Eddie Vedder and co will now visit the London park on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th July 2022, playing hits from across their decade-long career.

The Alive rockers will be joined by Pixies on the 8th and now it has been announced that Stereophonics will join them as special guests the following night

Find out everything we know about the epic dates, including who else is joining the grunge band as special guests and if you can still buy tickets.

When are Pearl Jam playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

Pearl Jam will play the London festival on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th July 2022.

The latest line-up poster for Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park has been released
The latest line-up poster for Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park has been released. Picture: Press

Who's supporting Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park 2022?

The special guests for each date are as follows:

Friday 8th July 2022:

  • Pixies
  • Cat Power
  • White Reaper
  • The Murder Capital
  • The Glorious Sons
  • Simon Townshend
  • La Luz
  • Sick Joy
  • Dream Nails

Saturday 9th July 2022:

  • Sterophonics
  • Imedlda May
  • The Last Internationale
  • La Luz
  • JJ Wilde
  • The Wild Things

Can I buy Pearl Jam tickets for BST Hyde Park?

Yes, tickets are available www.bst-hydepark.com.

Elton John kicks off the stellar line-up of gigs at BST Hyde Park this year
Elton John announces Farewell Tour Dates. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

Who is headlining BST Hyde Park 2022?

See the full dates for the event so far below:

  • Friday 24th June: Elton John
  • Sunday 26 June: Eagles
  • Friday 1st July: Adele
  • Saturday 2nd July: Adele
  • Friday 8th July; Pearl Jam
  • Friday 9th July: Pearl Jam
  • Sunday 10th July: Duran Duran

