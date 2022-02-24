Pearl Jam BST Hyde Park 2022: Dates, support acts, stage times & tickets

Pearl Jam are set to play two nights at the London park. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

By Jenny Mensah

Eddie Vedder and co are set for two dates at the London park. Find out when they're playing, who's supporting and if you can buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pearl Jam were set to play BST Hyde Park 2021, but the festival was forced to close its doors once more due to the pnademic.

Eddie Vedder and co will now visit the London park on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th July 2022, playing hits from across their decade-long career.

The Alive rockers will be joined by Pixies on the 8th and now it has been announced that Stereophonics will join them as special guests the following night

Find out everything we know about the epic dates, including who else is joining the grunge band as special guests and if you can still buy tickets.

READ MORE - Eagles to headline BST Hyde Park 2022: Dates, support & how to buy tickets

When are Pearl Jam playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

Pearl Jam will play the London festival on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th July 2022.

The latest line-up poster for Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park has been released. Picture: Press

Who's supporting Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park 2022?

The special guests for each date are as follows:

Friday 8th July 2022:

Pixies

Cat Power

White Reaper

The Murder Capital

The Glorious Sons

Simon Townshend

La Luz

Sick Joy

Dream Nails

Saturday 9th July 2022:

Sterophonics

Imedlda May

The Last Internationale

La Luz

JJ Wilde

The Wild Things

Can I buy Pearl Jam tickets for BST Hyde Park?

Yes, tickets are available www.bst-hydepark.com.

Elton John announces Farewell Tour Dates. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

Who is headlining BST Hyde Park 2022?

See the full dates for the event so far below:

Friday 24th June: Elton John

Sunday 26 June: Eagles

Friday 1st July: Adele

Saturday 2nd July: Adele

Friday 8th July; Pearl Jam

Friday 9th July: Pearl Jam

Sunday 10th July: Duran Duran

READ MORE - Adele to headline two nights at BST Hyde Park 2022