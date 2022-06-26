The Rolling Stones play epic set at BST Hyde Park: Get the full setlist

26 June 2022, 11:33 | Updated: 26 June 2022, 11:40

The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park
The Rolling Stones played BST Hyde Park on 25th June. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Rolling Stones played the first of their two dates at London's BST Hyde Park. Find out what they played here.

The Rolling Stones made a triumphant return to London to play BST Hyde Park on 25th June 2022.

Playing the first of their two huge dates at the festival (the second is on Sunday 3rd June), Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood played an incredible set in the London park as part of their SIXTY tour.

Find out what they played and what was on the setlist here.

Playing an 19-track set, Mick Jagger and co really proved why they're still one of the greatest bands alive. Their energetic set included everything from You Can't Always Get What You Want, Paint It Black, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy for the Devil and (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.

The Rolling Stones' BST Hyde Park setlist on 25th June 2022:

  1. Street Fighting Man
  2. 19th Nervous Breakdown
  3. Tumbling Dice
  4. Out of Time
  5. She's a Rainbow
  6. You Can't Always Get What You Want
  7. Living in a Ghost Town
  8. Can't You Hear Me Knocking (first time since 2016)
  9. Honky Tonk Women
  10. Slipping Away (Keith Richards on lead vocals)
  11. Connection (Keith Richards on lead vocals)
  12. Miss You
  13. Midnight Rambler
  14. Paint It Black
  15. Start Me Up
  16. Gimme Shelter
  17. Jumpin' Jack Flash

Encore:

18. Sympathy for the Devil

19. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

