The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Hackney Diamonds tour dates

Rolling Stones "Hackney Diamonds" Launch - Rolling Stones Photocall. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary band will visit North America next year. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.

The Rolling Stones have announced North American dates for their 2024 Hackney Diamonds tour.

The legendary rockers - made up of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - have confirmed dates in the US and Canada.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the band wrote: "The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!"

Find out where the band are headed and how to buy tickets below.

The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!



What are The Rolling Stones' 2024 Hackney Diamonds tour dates?

28th April 2024 - HOUSTON, TX

2nd May 2024 - NOLA JAZZ FEST, LA

7th May 2024 - GLENDALE, AZ

11th May 2024 - LAS VEGAS, NV

15th May 2024 - SEATTLE, WA

23rd May 2024 - EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

30th May 2024 - FOXBORO, MA

3rd June 2024 - ORLANDO, FL

7th June 2024 - ATLANTA, GA

11th June 2024 - PHILADELPHIA, PA

15th June 2024 - CLEVELAND, OH

20th June 2024 - DENVER, CO

27th June 2024 - CHICAGO, IL

5th July 2024 - VANCOUVER, BC

20th July 2024 - LOS ANGELES, CA

17th July 2024 - SANTA CLARA, CA

How to buy tickets to The Rolling Stones dates:

General sale for the Stones 2024 tour go on sale on Friday 1st December rollingstones.com/tour

The fan presale starts on Wednesday 29th November, which fans can access by entering their details at https://rollingstones.lnk.to/NorthAmericaTour.