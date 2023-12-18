Richard Ashcroft to headline Kew The Music 2024

Richard Ashcroft wil play Kew The Music 2024. Picture: Dean Chalkney/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Verve legend will close the Kew The Music gig summer series in 2024. Find out when he's performing and how to buy tickets.

Richard Ashcroft is set to headline Kew the Music 2024.

The former Verve frontman will play the outdoor show on Sunday 14th July 2024, closing out the series of gigs set at the iconic Kew Gardens next summer.

The Song For The Lovers legend will be joined by special guests, who are still to be announced, with tickets going on general sale on 20th December.

The show is one in a long line of gigs announced by the Wigan bard next year, including two homecoming shows in at Robin's Park.

Get the full details of the gig so far and how to buy tickets below.

Kew The Music 2024's line-up so . Picture: Press

When does Richard Ashcroft play Kew The Music 2024?

An Evening with Richard Ashcroft closes the summer series of gigs at Kew Gardens on Sunday 14th July 2024.

How to buy tickets for Richard Ashcroft at Kew:

Tickets for Richard Ashcroft's date will go on pre-sale from Tuesday 19th December 10am via www.kewthemusic.org and on general sale on Wednesday 20th December 20 from 10am.

Richard Ashcroft sings Song For The Lovers (Live For Radio X)

Who else is playing Kew The Music 2024?