Richard Ashcroft announces homecoming show at Wigan's Robin Park

By Jenny Mensah

The Verve legend will play a hometown show at the Wigan Warriors' and Wigan Athletic ground on 20th July. Find out how to buy tickets.

Richard Ashcroft has announced a huge homecoming show.

The Verve legend will play a hometown show at Robin Park in Wigan, the new home of the Wigan Warriors rugby team andof Wigan Athletic F.C., on Saturday 20th July 2024.

The outdoor gig would mark the Song For The Lovers singer's first show in his hometown in 25 years, having last played the Lancashire town in 1998.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 1st December at 9am from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Richard will be playing his hometown Wigan Sat 20th July 2024. Tickets on sale Friday 1st December 9am here: https://t.co/WCKNEA1HbH

“After 25yrs, back playing in my home town. Looking forward to an amazing night in Wigan.” - RA pic.twitter.com/SIz0ewsDC2 — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) November 28, 2023

Ashcroft said of the announcement: "After 25 years, I’m back playing in my hometown,” Richard says. “Looking forward to an amazing night in Wigan."

The two-time Ivor Novello winner, who first came onto the music scene with The Verve, boasts five Top 5 solo albums, including the number one debut Alone With Everybofy.

He's responsible for some of the most iconic hits of the British cannon, including The Drugs Don't Work, Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and Sonnet.

Ashcroft's most recent album Acoustic Hymns was released in 2022 and reached number tow in the UK album chart.

Robin Park is Wigan Warriors’ new multi-million pound facility, built in association with Wigan council. Located next to The DW Stadium, Robin Park is just a 20 minute walk from Wigan town centre, and Wigan North Western train station.