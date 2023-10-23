Richard Ashcroft announces The Piece Hall show for 2024

Richard Ashcroft will play a headline set a The Piece Hall. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter and Verve legend is among the first acts announced for the Halifax gig series next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Richard Ashcroft is set for a headline show at The Piece Hall in 2024.

The Verve legend is among the first acts confirmed for the gig series, which will see him take to the historic Halifax grounds on Friday 2nd August 2024.

Also announced for the series of summer gigs are Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne and Status Quo, with more shows still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 27th October from 9am.

When is Richard Ashcroft's Piece Hall gig?

Richard Ashcroft will play The Piece Hall in Halifax on Friday 2nd July 2024.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Richard Ashcroft's show go on general sale this Friday 27th October from 9am at Ticketmaster.

The Piece Hall Members, Barclaycard, Live Nation and Cuff & Taylor presales take place from Tuesday 24th October at 9am - Friday 27th October at 8am.

See the Live at The Piece Hall 2024 line-up so far:

16th June 2024 - NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO

2nd August 2024 - RICHARD ASHCROFT

8th August 2024 - JESS GLYNNE

13th August 2014 - STATUS QUO + THE ALARM