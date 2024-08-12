What are Red Hot Chili Peppers' biggest songs?

The LA band have come out to launch the 2028 Olympics - but what are the band's biggest tunes from their extensive back catalogue? Take a look...

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication: release date 20th June 2000 The title track from the Chilis' seventh studio album is by far and away the band's highest performing track, with over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify and over 1.1 billion views of the official video on YouTube. The single peaked in the UK at Number 16, going double-Platinum in the UK and an incredible six times Platinum in the US. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication (Official Music Video) [HD UPGRADE]

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside: release date 13th December 1999 The third single to be taken from the Californication album is a song for former Chili Pepper Hillel Slovak, who died of a heroin overdose in 1988. This touching song went Platinum in the UK and five-times Platinum in the States; the song has since amassed over 1 billion Spotify streams and over 787 million YouTube views. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside [Official Music Video]

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge: release date 2nd March 1992 Anthony Kiedis' memories of tough times spent as a drug addict originally started life as a poem, but producer Rick Rubin suggested the band put music to the singer's words. Issued as thes second single from Blood Sugar Sex Magick, Under The Bridge remains the Chilis' biggest hit in the US, making Number 2 on the Billboard Top 100 and has been certified six-times Platinum. In the UK, Under The Bridge peaked at Number 13 and has been certified three-times Platinum by the BPI; it's had 1.4 billion streams on Spotify and the official YouTube video has been viewed over 295 million times. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge [Official Music Video]

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Can't Stop: release date 17th February 2003 Aided by an hilariously weird video by director Mark Romanek, Can't Stop made Number 22 in the UK charts and has gone triple-Platinum on both sides of the Atlantic. This track, from 2002's By The Way album, has seen 1.2 billion Spotify plays and over 397 million YouTube views. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Can't Stop [Official Music Video]

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue: release date 25th May 1999 The lead single from the Californication album was an international hit, topping the charts in Iceland, New Zealand and Canada. Scar Tissues made 15 in the UK and has been certified Platinum by the BPI, the track has also gone six times Platinum in the States. The song has been streamed over 969 million times on Spotify and viewed over 526 millon times on YouTube. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue [Official Music Video]

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Snow (Hey Oh): release date 20th November 2006 Taken from the ambitious double album Stadium Arcadium, Kiedis claims that the snow of the song's title is a metaphor for "starting afresh". Issued as the third single from the album in November 2006, the song peaked at Number 16 in the UK and has since gone on to have an impressive 1.09 billion streams on Spotify, after appearing on the soundtrack for Scrubs and even Wrestlemania. Snow (Hey Oh) has also had over 346 million views on YouTube. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Snow (Hey Oh) (Official Music Video)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dani California: release date 1st May 2006 Conceived as a sequel to the songs Californication and By The Way, Dani California ties with the latter as Red Hot Chili Peppers' biggest his in the UK, peaking at Number 2. A Platinum record on these shores, it went five-times Platinum in the USA and has notched up over 755 million Spotify plays and over 367 million YouTube views. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dani California [Official Music Video]

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dark Neccessities: release date 5th May 2016 The first single from the Chili Peppers' eleventh album The Getaway, Dark Necessities has been hugely popular on digital platforms, with over 483 million streams on Spotify and over 495 million views on YouTube. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dark Necessities [Official Music Video]

Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way: release date 24th June 2002 The title track from the Chils' eighth studio album ties with Dani California as the band's highest charting single in the UK, entering the Top 40 at Number 2 in July 2002. Anthony Kiedis later told Kerrang that he was suprrised by the success of the song in the UK, saying: "I thought that single was an über-bombastic assault of non-commercialism. For it to be so well-received was shocking to me, but thrilling at the same time." The song has enjoyed over 509 million Spotify streams and over 194 million YouTube views. Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way [Official Music Video]