These early Red Hot Chili Peppers photos will warm your heart

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Anthony Kiedis in 1986. Picture: Lisa Haun/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

We celebrate the California punk rockers by looking back at their early beginnings with these throwback photos.

This week marks a whopping 36 years since Red Hot Chili Peppers released their first ever studio album.

The eponymous debut - which was released on 10 August 1984 - featured the likes of Get Up and Jump, True Men Don't Kill Coyotes, Police Helicopter and a cover of Hank Williams' Why Don't You Love Me.

However, there's much more to The Red Hot Chili Peppers album and their early days than you might think. Find out more about it, with the help of these RHCP photos:

A baby-faced Flea and Kiedis stare into the camera Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Anthony Kiedis pose in 1986. Picture: Lisa Haun/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Flea and Anthony Kiedis are in fact the band's only original or current members to feature on the first album. Flea, Hillel Slovak, Anthony Kiedis and Jack Irons in 1987 Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Hillel Slovak, Anthony Kiedis and Jack Irons pose in 1987. Picture: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages Neither Hillel Slovak or Jack Irons featured on the album. Guitarist Jack Sherman stood in for Slovak and Cliff Martinez replaced Irons on the drums. Hillel rejoined the band in 1985 and Jack Irons returned in 1986 after Cliff Martinez resigned. RHCP with alternate drummer Cliff Martinez Red Hot Chili Peppers' Feal, Anthony Kiedis, Hillel Slovak and Cliff Martinez. Picture: Paul Natkin/Getty Images Cliff Martinez played with the Chili Peppers off and from 1983-1986. He featured on The Red Hot Chili Peppers (1984), Freaky Stylee (1985) and The Abbey Road E.P. (1988). He also has songwriting credits on the band's 1987 album, The Uplift Mofo Party Plan. Flea proves his life-long love of the LA Lakers in 1986 Red Hot Chili Peppers & Flea. Picture: Lisa Haun/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Flea has had a life-long obsession with the LA Lakers and has performed at their of games. Here he is with a positively cherubic appearance posing with a Lakers shirt back in '86. The original Red Hot Chili Peppers line-up in 1986 Portrait Of Red Hot Chili Peppers At The Ritz in 1986. Picture: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images The band didn't actually release their first two albums The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Freaky Stylee in the UK, so when they came to tour this side of the pond in 1988, they released a taste of their previous music in The Abbey Road E.P. The only new song on this was a cover of Jimi Hendrix's Fire. Kiedis and Slovak pose during a soundcheck in 1986 Portrait Of Red Hot Chili Peppers At The Ritz. Picture: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Hillel Slovak's tenure in the band sadly wasn't to last, as he tragically died due to a heroin overdose on 25 June 1988. Hugely affected by the shock of his death, Jack Irons then left the band soon after. He was replaced by D. H Peligro, who was then replaced by long-standing classic drummer Chad Smith.

