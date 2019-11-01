Check out these ridiculously awesome pictures of Red Hot Chili Peppers

For over three decades now, the Chili Peppers have been one of the best live bands around. Let's look back at some of their greatest moments.

The original line-up of Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988 Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988: Anthony Kiedis, Hillel Slovak, Flea and Jack Irons. Picture: Patricia Steur/Sunshine/Shutterstock Anthony Kiedis, Hillel Slovak, Flea and Jack Irons line up for one of their infamous "sock" shots. Slovak would die of a drug overdose on 25 June 1988, prompting Irons to quit the band.

Red Hot Chili Peppers in Central Park, October 28, 1989 Red Hot Chili Peppers in Central Park, October 28, 1989. Picture: Paul Natkin/Getty Images The new Chili Peppers line-up of Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Chad Smith, and Flea messing about on the kids' playground in Central Park shortly after the release of the classic album Mother's Milk.

Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante in the Netherlands, 1990 Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante in the Netherlands, 1990. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images Following the death of guitarist Hillel Slovak in 1988, the Chilis enlisted John Frusciante as a replacement. His first album with the band was Blood Sugar Sex Magick in 1991.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers: Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis. Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Picture: JA Barratt/Photoshot/Getty Images Flea rocks the most amazing trousers in history during a photoshoot in Amsterdam, 1990

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chilli Peppers Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Picture: JA Barratt/Photoshot/Getty Images An ironic pose from Kiedis during a 1990 photo session in the Netherlands.

Flea performing with Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Waterloo in Stanhope, New Jersey. Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Waterloo in Stanhope, New Jersey, 1991. Picture: Steve Eichner/WireImage/Getty Images Something's burning for Flea during the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour in August 1991.

Anthony Kiedis performing at Werchter, 1992 Anthony Kiedis performing at Werchter, 1992. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images Classic 90s Kiedis onstage in Belgium, 5 July 1992.

Flea poses in his hotel room in August 1992 in New York City Flea pf Red Hot Chili Peppers in New York, August 1992. Picture: Catherine McGann/Getty Images Flea during the Chili Peppers' heavy touring year of '92.

Flea and Kurt at the MTV Awards in 1992 Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kurt Cobain of Nirvana at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images 9 September 1992: on the night, the Chili Peppers were nominated for nine awards - and won three.

Red Hot Chili Peppers meet Nirvana Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana pose with Anthony Kiedis and Flea. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dave Grohl with Anthony Kiedis and Flea at Nirvana's Live and Loud show in December 1993.

Red Hot Chili Peppers in California, 1995 Red Hot Chili Peppers, posed in a swimming pool, Sunset Marquee, Los Angeles, CA, 18th August 1995. Picture: Niels van Iperen/Getty Images The Dave Navarro Years: Chili Peppers posed in a swimming pool, Sunset Marquee, Los Angeles, CA, 18th August 1995

Red Hot Chili Peppers play Werchter Festival, Werchter, 1996 Red Hot Chili Peppers at Werchter Festivak, 1996. Picture: Gie Naeps/Getty Images Flea has a tendency to get nekkid on stage - very often.