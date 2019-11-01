Check out these ridiculously awesome pictures of Red Hot Chili Peppers

1 November 2019

For over three decades now, the Chili Peppers have been one of the best live bands around. Let's look back at some of their greatest moments.

  1. The original line-up of Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988

    Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988: Anthony Kiedis, Hillel Slovak, Flea and Jack Irons
    Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988: Anthony Kiedis, Hillel Slovak, Flea and Jack Irons. Picture: Patricia Steur/Sunshine/Shutterstock

    Anthony Kiedis, Hillel Slovak, Flea and Jack Irons line up for one of their infamous "sock" shots. Slovak would die of a drug overdose on 25 June 1988, prompting Irons to quit the band.

  2. Red Hot Chili Peppers in Central Park, October 28, 1989

    Red Hot Chili Peppers in Central Park, October 28, 1989
    Red Hot Chili Peppers in Central Park, October 28, 1989. Picture: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

    The new Chili Peppers line-up of Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Chad Smith, and Flea messing about on the kids' playground in Central Park shortly after the release of the classic album Mother's Milk.

  3. Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante in the Netherlands, 1990

    Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante in the Netherlands, 1990
    Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante in the Netherlands, 1990. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

    Following the death of guitarist Hillel Slovak in 1988, the Chilis enlisted John Frusciante as a replacement. His first album with the band was Blood Sugar Sex Magick in 1991.

  4. Red Hot Chilli Peppers: Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis.

    Red Hot Chilli Peppers
    Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Picture: JA Barratt/Photoshot/Getty Images

    Flea rocks the most amazing trousers in history during a photoshoot in Amsterdam, 1990

  5. Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chilli Peppers

    Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers
    Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Picture: JA Barratt/Photoshot/Getty Images

    An ironic pose from Kiedis during a 1990 photo session in the Netherlands.

  6. Flea performing with Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Waterloo in Stanhope, New Jersey.

    Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Waterloo in Stanhope, New Jersey, 1991
    Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Waterloo in Stanhope, New Jersey, 1991. Picture: Steve Eichner/WireImage/Getty Images

    Something's burning for Flea during the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour in August 1991.

  7. Anthony Kiedis performing at Werchter, 1992

    Anthony Kiedis performing at Werchter, 1992
    Anthony Kiedis performing at Werchter, 1992. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

    Classic 90s Kiedis onstage in Belgium, 5 July 1992.

  8. Flea poses in his hotel room in August 1992 in New York City

    Flea pf Red Hot Chili Peppers in New York, August 1992
    Flea pf Red Hot Chili Peppers in New York, August 1992. Picture: Catherine McGann/Getty Images

    Flea during the Chili Peppers' heavy touring year of '92.

  9. Flea and Kurt at the MTV Awards in 1992

    Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kurt Cobain of Nirvana at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards
    Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kurt Cobain of Nirvana at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

    9 September 1992: on the night, the Chili Peppers were nominated for nine awards - and won three.

  10. Red Hot Chili Peppers meet Nirvana

    Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana pose with Anthony Kiedis and Flea
    Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana pose with Anthony Kiedis and Flea. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    Dave Grohl with Anthony Kiedis and Flea at Nirvana's Live and Loud show in December 1993.

  11. Red Hot Chili Peppers in California, 1995

    Red Hot Chili Peppers, posed in a swimming pool, Sunset Marquee, Los Angeles, CA, 18th August 1995.
    Red Hot Chili Peppers, posed in a swimming pool, Sunset Marquee, Los Angeles, CA, 18th August 1995. Picture: Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

    The Dave Navarro Years: Chili Peppers posed in a swimming pool, Sunset Marquee, Los Angeles, CA, 18th August 1995

  12. Red Hot Chili Peppers play Werchter Festival, Werchter, 1996

    Red Hot Chili Peppers at Werchter Festivak, 1996
    Red Hot Chili Peppers at Werchter Festivak, 1996. Picture: Gie Naeps/Getty Images

    Flea has a tendency to get nekkid on stage - very often.

  13. Red Hot Chili Peppers live at the Pyramids, 2019

    Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during their concert by the Giza Pyramids on the western outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, late on March 15, 2019.
    Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during their concert by the Giza Pyramids on the western outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, late on March 15, 2019. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

    On 15 March 2019, the Chilis played a show at an amazing location - the Great Pyramid at Giza in Egypt.

