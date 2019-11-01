Check out these ridiculously awesome pictures of Red Hot Chili Peppers
1 November 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 1 November 2019, 13:12
For over three decades now, the Chili Peppers have been one of the best live bands around. Let's look back at some of their greatest moments.
The original line-up of Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988
Anthony Kiedis, Hillel Slovak, Flea and Jack Irons line up for one of their infamous "sock" shots. Slovak would die of a drug overdose on 25 June 1988, prompting Irons to quit the band.
Red Hot Chili Peppers in Central Park, October 28, 1989
The new Chili Peppers line-up of Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Chad Smith, and Flea messing about on the kids' playground in Central Park shortly after the release of the classic album Mother's Milk.
Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante in the Netherlands, 1990
Following the death of guitarist Hillel Slovak in 1988, the Chilis enlisted John Frusciante as a replacement. His first album with the band was Blood Sugar Sex Magick in 1991.
Red Hot Chilli Peppers: Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis.
Flea rocks the most amazing trousers in history during a photoshoot in Amsterdam, 1990
Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chilli Peppers
An ironic pose from Kiedis during a 1990 photo session in the Netherlands.
Flea performing with Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Waterloo in Stanhope, New Jersey.
Something's burning for Flea during the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour in August 1991.
Anthony Kiedis performing at Werchter, 1992
Classic 90s Kiedis onstage in Belgium, 5 July 1992.
Flea poses in his hotel room in August 1992 in New York City
Flea during the Chili Peppers' heavy touring year of '92.
Flea and Kurt at the MTV Awards in 1992
9 September 1992: on the night, the Chili Peppers were nominated for nine awards - and won three.
Red Hot Chili Peppers meet Nirvana
Dave Grohl with Anthony Kiedis and Flea at Nirvana's Live and Loud show in December 1993.
Red Hot Chili Peppers in California, 1995
The Dave Navarro Years: Chili Peppers posed in a swimming pool, Sunset Marquee, Los Angeles, CA, 18th August 1995
Red Hot Chili Peppers play Werchter Festival, Werchter, 1996
Flea has a tendency to get nekkid on stage - very often.
Red Hot Chili Peppers live at the Pyramids, 2019
On 15 March 2019, the Chilis played a show at an amazing location - the Great Pyramid at Giza in Egypt.