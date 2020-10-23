John Frusciante talks writing new music with Red Hot Chili Peppers

23 October 2020, 14:17 | Updated: 23 October 2020, 14:46

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Flea and John Frusciante in 2005
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Flea and John Frusciante in 2005. Picture: L. Cohen/WireImage

The band's classic guitarist has discussed working with them on new music and forging a new kind of musical relationship with Chad Smith.

John Frusciante has opened up about his return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and teased some of what can be expected from their new music.

The classic RHCP guitarist, who rejoined the band in 2019 after an over decade-long departure, has spoken to Aussie radio station Double J about working with his "family" again.

“It’s just returning to family. I’m extremely comfortable with those people. It was as if no time had gone by at all when we started playing, pretty much, with a couple of minor exceptions, like how Chad and I gradually got our communication together in a new way,” revealed the By The Way rocker ."But basically, we’re all just as comfortable with each other as we ever were, and it just felt like that right off the bat."

Red Hot Chili Peppers first announced the news of Frusciante's return in December 2019. At the time of the announcement original member and co-founder Flea took to Instagram to share the news.

His statement read: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

Josh Klinghoffer - who originally took over from John in 2009 - recently admitted his dismissal from Red Hot Chili Peppers was a "complete shock" but also "not a surprise".

"It's absolutely John's place to be in that band," he told Ultimate Guitar. "So that's why I'm happy for him, I'm happy that he's back with them.

"If John coming back had happened five years ago, it would have been hard for me, temporally, to weigh [my work] against what they had.

"Now, after 10 years, two tours, and almost three albums of writing, I'm really proud of what I did with them. I feel like we did create something."

