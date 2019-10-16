QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Red Hot Chili Peppers' Can't Stop?

Flea in Red Hot Chili Peppers' Can't Stop video. Picture: YouTube/Red Hot Chili Peppers

Celebrate Red Hot Chili Pepper bassist Flea's birthday by testing yourself on one of the band's most recognisable tracks.

Today marks Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea's 57th birthday.

The founding member of the funk rockers - whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary - has been in the band with Anthony Kiedis from day one.

Flea can no doubt tell you the difference between Get Up and Jump and Give It Away from just one note, but how well do you know your way around Red Hot Chili Peppers' discography?

Do you think you know the lyrics to RHCP's modern funk classic Can't Stop from their By The Way album?

Test yourself on the 2002 single here...

