RHCP's Chad Smith supports daughter Ava Maybee's musical debut

19 October 2020, 14:25 | Updated: 19 October 2020, 15:33

Chad Smith
Chad Smith. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer has taken to social media to support his daughter Ava Maybee's new Lay Low track.

Chad Smith has endorsed his daughter Ava Maybee Cardoso Smith's new music.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer has shown support for his child's music career by taking to Instragram to share her first ever track.

Sharing an artwork image, the Californication rocker proudly wrote: "Check out my daughter @avamaybee 1st song streaming now".

Listen to Ava's Lay Low track on Spotify here:

The laid back track at first listen couldn't be further from Red Hot Chili Peppers' style with its R&B influenced echoey vocals. However, there is a definite funky vibe to the track.

In fact, Chad Smith might want to look away now as Eva admits in her Instagram bio that she's a "sucker for a strong bass line". We're sure she can't get enough of a great drum beat either, though!

While this appears to be Ava's first release, she's clearly been a singer-songwriter for some time and lent her pipes to to a cover Carole King below:

Another video sees her demonstrate just how soulful her voice is with a cover of Madison Ryann Ward's Mirror.

Watch her in action below:

View this post on Instagram

mirror 🧩🧩

A post shared by Ava Maybee (@avamaybee) on

Ava isn't the only daughter of a rock star to release new music recently, with Ozzy Osbourne's media shy daughter Aimee preparing to launch a debut album with her ARO band.

Listen to their Shared Something With The Night single here:

Aimée previously addressed her decision not to join the hit reality show as a teenager, telling US radio station Q104.3 New York: "To me, I’d grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family.

"For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as."

She added: "It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was something that I would have been able to consider realistically..."

When the interviewer remarked that it was quite an adult thought for someone who was 15 or 16, she mused: "Weirdly, I think I was more mature then than I am now. I've got a bit Benjamin Button in reverse or something. I get more ridiculous as I get older."

ARO's first studio album Vacare Adamare, which is Latin for to be free and loved, will be released on 30 October 2020.

