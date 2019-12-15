Red Hot Chili Peppers announce return of John Frusciante as Josh Klinghoffer leaves band

15 December 2019, 22:12 | Updated: 15 December 2019, 22:20

Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Flea and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers
Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Flea and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Picture: Cohen/WireImage/ Getty Images

The band have confirmed that they'll be parting ways with their guitarist of 10 years and will be rejoined by their classic guitarist John Frusciante.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the departure of their guitarist of 10 years, Josh Klinghoffer, and revealed that John Frusciante is returning to the band.

The Californication rockers have taken to social media to tell their fans: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

See their full post below:

PHOTO: Flea & Former RHCP Guitarist John Frusciante Reunite

John Frusciante first joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers at just 18 years old, following the death of Hillel Slovak in 1988 due to a heroin overdose.

Frusciante went on to suffer his own battle with heroin addiction, which - after leaving the band in 1992 - almost cost him his life.

Despite re-joining the band in 1998 and going on to release Californication in 1999 and By The Way in 2002, Stadium Arcadium (2006) was to be the last album he recorded with Anthony Kiedis and co. 

Josh Klinghoffer first featured on the band's 2011 I'm With You Album, and went on to appear on their 2016 The Getaway album.

Latest Videos

Pippa shows Jack Black and Karen Gillan her party trick

WATCH: Pippa shows Jumanji's Jack Black & Karen Gillan her epic party trick

The Chris Moyles Show

Tom from Snow Windows creates a festive Christmas scene with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender on The Chris Moyles Show

Snow Windows' Tom creates a festive masterpiece with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender

The Chris Moyles Show

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Intersect Music Festival

WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl 'shotguns' beer with fan dressed as Santa in Las Vegas

Foo Fighters

Designed By Mulberry...Made For Apple - Private View

Gavin & Stacey's Mathew Horne: I'm not jealous of James Corden's success

News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Songs

Red Hot Chili Peppers Latest

See more Red Hot Chili Peppers Latest

Dave Grohl flying an aeroplane

The best songs about planes and flying

Features

Ian Brown of the Stone Roses live in Stockholm, 1995

The biggest comeback tunes in history

Features

Mani of The Stone Roses in 2000

The best bassists in rock

Features

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis

WATCH: Taylor Hawkins reveals why Foo Fighters' worst gig was supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers

Foo Fighters

Alex Turner and Miles Kane in London, July 2016

The 10 most notable rock bromances

Features