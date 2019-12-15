Red Hot Chili Peppers announce return of John Frusciante as Josh Klinghoffer leaves band

Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Flea and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Picture: Cohen/WireImage/ Getty Images

The band have confirmed that they'll be parting ways with their guitarist of 10 years and will be rejoined by their classic guitarist John Frusciante.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the departure of their guitarist of 10 years, Josh Klinghoffer, and revealed that John Frusciante is returning to the band.

The Californication rockers have taken to social media to tell their fans: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

See their full post below:

PHOTO: Flea & Former RHCP Guitarist John Frusciante Reunite

John Frusciante first joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers at just 18 years old, following the death of Hillel Slovak in 1988 due to a heroin overdose.

Frusciante went on to suffer his own battle with heroin addiction, which - after leaving the band in 1992 - almost cost him his life.

Despite re-joining the band in 1998 and going on to release Californication in 1999 and By The Way in 2002, Stadium Arcadium (2006) was to be the last album he recorded with Anthony Kiedis and co.

Josh Klinghoffer first featured on the band's 2011 I'm With You Album, and went on to appear on their 2016 The Getaway album.