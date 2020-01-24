Josh Klinghoffer reveals how Red Hot Chili Peppers broke the news John Frusciante was returning

John Klinghoffer and Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante, Flea, Chad Smith. Picture: 1. Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images 2. L. Cohen/WireImage

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist of 10 years has revealed his departure & replacement by John Frusciante was a "shock" but also "not a surprise".

Josh Klinghoffer has revealed how Red Hot Chili Peppers broke the news he was being let go.

The Dark Necessities guitarist has previously kept tight-lipped about his recent dismissal from the band, but has now said it was a "shock" when frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith told him he was being replaced by their classic guitarist John Frusciante.

Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, he revealed: "They just said, 'We'll get right to it. We've decided to ask John to come back to the band.'

"And I just sat there quiet for a second and I said, 'I'm not surprised.'

"And the only thing I could think to say was, 'I wish I could have done something with you guys, musically or creatively, that would have made this an absolute impossibility.'"

However, Klinghoffer has expressed how happy he is for Frusciante and explained why he thinks he would have found it harder to take five years ago.

"It's absolutely John's place to be in that band," he said. "So that's why I'm happy for him, I'm happy that he's back with them."

"If John coming back had happened five years ago, it would have been hard for me, temporally, to weigh [my work] against what they had.

"Now, after 10 years, two tours, and almost three albums of writing, I'm really proud of what I did with them. I feel like we did create something."

Earlier this week it was reported that Klinghoffer has no hard feelings about his departure.

Asked by Ultimate Guitar if there's any hard feelings between him and the Chilli Peppers camp or his former mentor, he replied: "I don't think so. Not from me."

Asked what he'll take away from his time with the band, Klinghoffer replied: "Ask me that another time."

The I'm With You rocker was also quizzed about which Red Hot Chili Peppers song, riff or solo he's most proud of contributing to, and he said: "From a guitar standpoint? Maybe The Longest Wave or the end of Goodbye Angels. The solo for Dark Necessities".

READ MORE: When did John Frusciante last play with Red Hot Chili Peppers & what was on the setlist?

At the time of the announcement original member and co-founder Flea took to Instagram to share the news.

The statement read: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

This year, much to their fans delight, long-time drummer Chad Smith also confirmed the band are working on new music, revealing: "Yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We're psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we'll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record.

"We're all real excited to make new music."

Asked to confirm that the band are in the studio making a new record, he told Rolling Stone: "Yes. That's all I can say."

READ MORE: The story behind Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge by Anthony Kiedis