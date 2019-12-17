When did John Frusciante last play with Red Hot Chili Peppers & what was on the setlist?

17 December 2019, 16:08 | Updated: 17 December 2019, 16:40

Following the news that the Californication rockers' guitarist is rejoining the band, we tell the story of their last show together.

Red Hot Chili Peppers shocked their fans all over the world when they announced the departure of Josh Klinghoffer this weekend.

But even more surprising was the news that their much-loved guitarist John Frusciante, would be returning to the fold-10 long years after his departure.

Frusciante officially quit the band for the second time on 29 July 2009, with his departure confirmed in December that year.

However, it was two years before that he last performed on stage with his bandmates Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith.

Get the story of the last gig John Frusciante played with the band here.

Live Earth Concert, Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - 07 Jul 2007
Live Earth Concert, Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - 07 Jul 2007. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Having released their ninth studio album (and a double one at that!) on 9 May 2006, Red Hot Chili Peppers embarked on The Stadium Arcadium World Tour, which was also known as The Intergalactic Tour.

After playing across the globe for almost two years straight, and rescheduling their Japanese dates after Anthony Kiedis suffered from pneumonia, the band ended their string of gigs with bill-topping sets at Reading & Leeds Festival 2007.

After storming Reading's Richfield Avenue on 25 August, the Californication funk rockers took to Bramham Park in Leeds on 26 August to play what was to be their last gig together.

Despite not leaving the band until two years later, Frusciante gave a speech which may have suggested his time with the band was coming to an end (again).

Speaking to the crowd, the Under The Bridge guitarist said: "This is our last show, and I just wanna thank our crew who work so hard to make our shows happen every night and to make it so we can communicate our music to you."

He concluded: "So thanks to our crew, past and present."

After kicking off proceedings with an intro jam as they usually do, the band played their Can't Stop single, which is taken from 2002's By The Way album.

The funk-ridden favourite was then followed by Stadium Arcadium opening track, Dani California, followed by Otherside, Charlie and Throw Away Your Television.

Very much a gig of their greatest hits, the UK show also included the likes of Get On Top, Californication and By The Way, which was followed by an encore of C'mon Girl, Give It Away and their final jam.

With the classic RHCP line-up last playing the UK festival together, could they make a return to Reading & Leeds in 2020? It sure would be a great way to come full circle.

Watch this space.

Get the setlist for John Frusciante's last gig with RHCP at Leeds Festival in 2007:

1. Intro Jam

2. Can't Stop

3. Dani California

4. Otherside

5. Charlie

6. Throw Away Your Television

7. Snow ((Hey Oh))

8. Get on Top

9. Emit Remmus

10. Don't Forget Me (replaced Stadium Arcadium)

11. So Much I

12. She's Only 18

13. Right on Time

14. Californication

15. By the Way

Encore:

16. C'mon Girl

17. Give It Away

18. Final Jam

