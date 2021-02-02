Rag'n'Bone Man had to take framed EastEnders photos off his rider

By Jenny Mensah

The All You Ever Wanted singer has revealed his collection of photos of characters from the UK soap was getting out of hand.

Rag'n'Bone Man has revealed he had to remove a certain TV-based item from his rider.

The singer-songwriter was previously known to include a framed photo of any character from EastEnders on his list of requests, but he's since had to axe the humorous demand.

Quizzed by Radio X's George Godfrey if he still had the peculiar request on his rider, the Human singer replied: "I haven't got the Eastenders characters, because they are literally just dotted around everywhere.

Holding up a photo of Kat Slater, who is portrayed by Jessie Wallace in the long-standing British soap, he explained: "There's probably about 150 in my lock up somewhere. I had to put a kibosh on that otherwise it was going to get ridiculous."

READ MORE: Rag'n'Bone Man reveals the details of his Life By Misadventure album

Rag'n'Bone Man and the character Kat Slater from Eastenders played by Jessie Wallace. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Rag'n'Bone man has recently unveiled the details of his second studio album Life By Misadventure and its lead single All You Ever Wanted.

Asked if Bruce Springsteen was much of an influence on the single, which is our Radio X Record of the Week, the Sussex singer-songwriter replied: "Yeah, definitely, Springsteen and I guess a lot of 80s new wave bands.

"I listen to a lot of stuff like The Cars. I listen to The Smiths a lot as well and I'm a big Johnny Marr fan, as well and Blondie, stuff like that. So all of those kinds of influences come through on that track."

Watch its official video here:

Talking about the sound of the song and his direction on the album as a whole, the 36-year-old revealed: "I just wanted to first of all do something that's, like with this whole album actually, just do something that's completely separate to the Human album and this feels like a project rather than an album".

The singer-songwriter added: "I commandeered all of my favourite musicians, we did the whole album live. It's a real, like a kind of more guitar-led album. Especially this single. And I really just wanted to be properly honest in this album and just not hold back on anything, really."

Watch our full interview with Rag'n'Bone Man here:

See the tracklisting for Life By Misadventure here:

1. Fireflies

2. Breath In Me

3. Fall In Love Again

4. Talking To Myself

5. Anywhere Away From Here

6. Alone

7. Crossfire

8. All You Ever Wanted

9. Changing of the Guard

10. Somewhere Along The Way

11. Time Will Only Tell

12. Lightyears

13. Party’s Over

14. Old Habits