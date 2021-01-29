Rag'n'Bone Man announces new album and All You Ever Wanted single

Rag'n'Bone Man has revealed the details of his second album. Picture: Press/Fiona Garden

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has announced his return with his Life By Misadventure album, which is set for release in 23 April 2021.

Rag'n'Bone Man has announced the details of his sophomore album and shared its first single.

Three years after his award-winning debut, Humans, the singer-songwriter has returned with his Life By Misadventure album, which is set for release on 23 April 2021.

From the album comes the single All I Ever Wanted, an indie-infused track filled with choppy rhythm guitars.

Watch the official video for the single here:

Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - scored an instant hit with his debut album, which spawned the singles Human and Skin.

However, the Sussex star has ripped up the rule book for its follow-up, bravely choosing to go in another direction and showing sides to himself we've never seen before.

The bulk of the album was produced and recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo (Eminem, 50 Cent, Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette) at his studio just outside Nashville.

Recorded purposefully like a live album, the sound of Life By Misadventure is 100% raw and real with one song even recorded in Rag'n'Bone Man's garage. Still, the singer-songwriter wasn't hasty when it came to laying down the tracks.

"We had quite a time to live with the songs this time around,” Rag‘n’Bone Man explains. “Too often, how I’d done things before, was that we’d written a song and I had to sing it the same day, and that was the version we’d use on the album. This way, it was far easier to get real emotion into the music."

See the artwork for Rag'n'Bone Man's Life By Misadventure album below:

Rag'n'Bone Man's Life By Misadventure album artwork. Picture: Press

Get the tracklisting for Life By Misadventure here:

1. Fireflies

2. Breath In Me

3. Fall In Love Again

4. Talking To Myself

5. Anywhere Away From Here

6. Alone

7. Crossfire

8. All You Ever Wanted

9. Changing of the Guard

10. Somewhere Along The Way

11. Time Will Only Tell

12. Lightyears

13. Party’s Over

14. Old Habits