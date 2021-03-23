Rag'n'Bone Man releases Fall in Love Again track

Rag'n'Bone Man has shared his new track Fall In Love Again. Picture: Press/Fiona Garden

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the video from his stunning new track, which is taken from his forthcoming sophomore album Life By Misadventure.

Rag'n'Bone Man has released a brand new track.

Fall in Love Again sees the singer-songwriter - whose real name is Rory Graham - show off his epic vocals in another rhythmic and stirring track, while surrounded by a bevy of soulful voices.

With the release comes a stunning video of the song being performed live from Abbey Road.

Watch it here:

Fall in Love Again is the next cut to be taken from Rag'n'Bone Man's second studio album, Life By Misadventure, which is set for release on 23 April 2021.

Despite the huge success of his debut album, Human, the All You've Ever Wanted singer revealed that he wanted his new music to be "completely separate" to that era.

He told Radio X: "I just wanted to first of all do something that's, like with this whole album actually, just do something that's completely separate to the Human album and this feels like a project rather than an album".

The singer-songwriter added: "I commandeered all of my favourite musicians, we did the whole album live. It's a real, like a kind of more guitar-led album. Especially this single. And I really just wanted to be properly honest in this album and just not hold back on anything, really.

Watch our interview with the star:

See the tracklisting for Life By Misadventure:

1. Fireflies

2. Breath In Me

3. Fall In Love Again

4. Talking To Myself

5. Anywhere Away From Here

6. Alone

7. Crossfire

8. All You Ever Wanted

9. Changing of the Guard

10. Somewhere Along The Way

11. Time Will Only Tell

12. Lightyears

13. Party’s Over

14. Old Habits

Meanwhile, Rag'n'Bone Man is set to tour his new album, with tour dates that will kick off with a big hometown arena show at the Brighton Centre on 17 October and include a gig at London's Eventim Apollo on 6 November.

Tickets go on general sale from 26 March.

See Rag'n'Bone Man's 2021 Life By Misadventure tour dates here:

October

Sun 17 Oct: Brighton, Brighton Centre

Mon 18 Oct: Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Tue 19 Oct: Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Thu 21 Oct: Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 22 Oct: Bristol, O2 Academy

Sat 23 Oct: Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Mon 25 Oct:Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thu 28 Oct: Plymouth, Pavilions

Fri 29 Oct: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 31 Oct: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

November

Wed 3 Nov: Newcastle, O2 Academy

Sat 6 Nov: London, Eventim Apollo