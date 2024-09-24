Queen preview "rebuild" of debut album with special Queen I unboxing video

Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May with a portrait of the band in 1973. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images, Michael Putland/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Brian May and Roger Taylor have described the upcoming release as "a brand new 2024 rebuild of the entire Queen debut album".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Queen have given fans a taste of what to expect from their Queen I boxset release.

Earlier this month, Brian May and Roger Taylor announced their plans to share a "rebuild" of the legendary band's self-titled debut album.

Queen I Collector's Edition - which is set for release on 25th October - includes a new tracklisting, alternative takes, demos and live tracks and has been described as the "most complete version" of the band's seminal album.

At the time, the rockers told their fans: "Queen I is the debut album we always dreamed of bringing to you.”

Now, the legendary rockers have given fans a look at the special release in all its glory.

Watch the 3D unboxing of the forthcoming collector's edition of Queen I below and pre-order it here.

Queen - Queen I: Collector's Edition 3D Unboxing

The 6CD and 1 LP and the Queen I collector’s edition boxset boasts 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes.

Alongside the original album with its intended running order restored, the boxset features intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, as well as previously unheard recordings from Queen’s first-ever live performance at London's Imperial College in August 1970 before John Deacon had joined.

Queen's Mad the Swine track, which was originally absent from the album, has now also been reinstated as the fourth song on the record - just as the band wanted back in 1972.

Completing the boxset is an impressive 108-page book containing handwritten lyrics and memorabilia.

Queen I boxset packshot. Picture: Press

Brian May explains of the upcoming release once more: "This is not just a remaster, this is a brand new 2024 rebuild of the entire Queen debut album, which, with the benefit of hindsight, we have re-titled QUEEN I.”

Already shared from the album so far is the 2024 mix of The Night Comes Down, which you can listen to and watch the official video for below:

Queen – The Night Comes Down (2024 Mix – Single Version)(Official Video)

Queen I boxset tracklisting:

CD1: Queen I (2024 Mix)

Keep Yourself Alive

Doing All Right

Great King Rat

Mad The Swine

My Fairy King

Liar

The Night Comes Down

Modern Times Rock 'n' Roll

Son And Daughter

Jesus

Seven Seas Of Rhye...

CD2: De Lane Lea Demos - 2024 Mix

Keep Yourself Alive

The Night Comes Down

Great King Rat

Jesus

Liar

CD3: Queen I Sessions

Keep Yourself Alive (Trident Take 13 - Unused Master)

Doing All Right (Trident Take 1 - with Guide Vocal)

Great King Rat (De Lane Lea Take 1 - with Guide Vocal)

Mad The Swine (Trident Take 3 - with Guide Vocal)

My Fairy King (Trident Backing Track In Development)

Liar (Trident Take 1 – Unused Master)

The Night Comes Down (De Lane Lea Takes 1 & 2 - with Guide Vocal)

Modern Times Rock 'n' Roll (Trident Takes 8 & 9)

Son And Daughter (Trident Takes 1 & 2 - with Guide Vocal)

Jesus (De Lane Lea Take 2 - with Guide Vocal)

Seven Seas Of Rhye… (Trident Take 3)

See What A Fool I've Been (De Lane Lea Test Session)

CD4: Queen I Backing Tracks

Keep Yourself Alive

Doing All Right

Great King Rat

Mad The Swine

My Fairy King

Liar

The Night Comes Down

Modern Times Rock 'n' Roll

Son And Daughter

Jesus

Seven Seas Of Rhye…

CD5: Queen I At The BBC

My Fairy King (BBC Session 1, February 1973)

Keep Yourself Alive (BBC Session 1, February 1973)

Doing All Right (BBC Session 1, February 1973)

Liar (BBC Session 1, February 1973)

Keep Yourself Alive (BBC Session 2, July 1973)

Liar (BBC Session 2, July 1973)

Son And Daughter (BBC Session 2, July 1973)

Modern Times Rock 'n' Roll (BBC Session 3, December 1973)

Great King Rat (BBC Session 3, December 1973

Son And Daughter (BBC Session 3, December 1973

Modern Times Rock 'n' Roll (BBC Session 4, April 1974

CD6: Queen I Live

Son And Daughter (Live at the Rainbow - March 1974)

Guitar Solo (Live at the Rainbow - March 1974)

Son And Daughter (Reprise) (Live at the Rainbow - March 1974)

Great King Rat (Live at the Rainbow - March 1974)

Keep Yourself Alive (Live at the Rainbow - March 1974

Drum Solo (Live at the Rainbow - March 1974)

Keep Yourself Alive (Reprise) (Live at the Rainbow - March 1974)

Modern Times Rock 'n' Roll (Live at the Rainbow - March 1974)

Liar (Live at the Rainbow - March 1974)

Hangman (Live in San Diego - March 1976)

Doing All Right (Live in San Diego - March 1976)

Jesus (Live at Imperial College - August 1970)

I’m A Man (Live at Imperial College - August 1970)

LP: Queen I Live – 2024 Mix

Side 1:

Keep Yourself Alive

Doing All Right

Great King Rat

Mad The Swine

My Fairy King

Side 2:

Liar

The Night Comes Down

Modern Times Rock 'n' Roll

Son And Daughter

Jesus

Seven Seas Of Rhye