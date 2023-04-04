Freddie Mercury's leather hotpants to go up for auction

4 April 2023, 11:36

Freddie Mercury performing in LA in 1980
Freddie Mercury's iconic shorts are going up for auction. Picture: Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic Queen frontman's shorts are going under the hammer this month and are estimated to fetch up to £12,000.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Freddie Mercury's "daring" leather hotpants are set to go up for auction this month.

The late Queen frontman, who died aged 45 in 1991 from AIDS-related complications, wore the skin-tight black leather pants during the encore of the band's gig in Birmingham in December 1980.

Fans now have a chance to own the garment, which will go under the hammer at Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, on 25th April 2023 from 9am.

READ MORE: Queen legend Sir Brian May is knighted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Jacky Gunn, the head of the Queen Fan Club, said of the risqué garment in Queen’s official biography Queen: As it Began: "Freddie decided to try to shock the audience with his stage outfit for the encore: the shortest, tightest pair of black leather shorts he could find - they didn't leave much to the imagination, but no one complained..."

The iconic shorts are expected to fetch up to five figures, with an estimate of £8,000 - £12,000 provided with the description.

The garment- which was purchased by the seller in 1993 at a Queen Fan Club Auction in Southport - also comes alongside the original signed letter of authenticity from fan club secretary Jacky Gunn.

READ MORE - Brian May on Bohemian Rhapsody sequel: "We've been talking about it"

Meanwhile, Brian May has talked about the possibility of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel.

The 2018 film starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury became the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time and took home four Oscars, including the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Now, the legendary guitarist has teased there have been discussions about a second film, which would pick up from where the last season dropped off.

He told the Daily Star: "We've been talking about it. I felt proud of it and the people who played us were just phenomenal.

"It's so tempting to do the sequel - it would be worth it just to work with those boys again."

The Will We Rock You Star added: "Bohemian Rhapsody climaxed in Live Aid and I suppose implicitly Freddie starting to deal with his AIDS, but an awful lot happened between the end of the film to the end of the glory days of Queen.

"I loved the fact we were able to do it for Freddie. That really means a lot and I felt we did it in the right way, and in the right spirit. Of course we were represented in the movie because we were a group, but it was really all about Freddie, and I think we did him good."

READ MORE: Brian May doubles down on Queen's Glastonbury stance

More on Queen

See more More on Queen

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid and Rami Malek's recreation for the film Bohemian Rhapsody

The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

Queen in 1975: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon

10 things you didn’t know about Bohemian Rhapsody

Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen perform on stage in London, 1974.

When exactly did Queen play their first ever gig?

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977 in Oakland, California, 1977

How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

News

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

News

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s