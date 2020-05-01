Queen + Adam Lambert release You Are The Champions for COVID-19 relief

The artists have reworked Queen's legendary 1997 anthem with all proceeds going towards COVID-19 relief funds.

Queen + Adam Lambert have released a new lockdown version of We Are The Champions to help aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

You Are The Champions sees legendary guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor join forces with their touring singer for the reworked track, which sees them collaborate from their homes in London, Cornwall and Los Angeles respectively.

The classic anthem has been released with some subtle changes, with all funds going towards the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organisation.

At the start of the video, the artists pay tribute to healthcare workers and those on the frontline, with words which read: "To all you frontline warriors fighting coronavirus around the world..."

The video itself sees them interspersed with shots of empty streets and landmarks across the globe, frontline workers and those social distancing from all walks of life.

Brian May said: "It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!”

Roger Taylor said:“As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred per cent effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions."

Adam Lambert said: "It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance. Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength.”

The video comes after the musicians shared a lockdown version of We Are The Champions last month.

