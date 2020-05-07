Queen's Brian May talks "reality check" after hospital visit and "Gluteus Maximus” injury

The legendary guitarist has revealed he sustained a painful injury while gardening, which forced him to visit the hospital during the pandemic for a scan.

Brian May has revealed that he has sustained a painful injury to his "Gluteus Maximus” after "over-enthusiastic gardening".

The Queen guitarist shared an image and video of himself being wheeled around hospital corridors to reveal he's in "relentless" pain and needed to visit the hospital for a scan.

Leading with an image of himself in a face mask, he wrote: "Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening."

The Bohemian Rhapsody rocker added: "So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri"

The news comes after Queen + Adam Lambert released a reworking of Queen's famous We Are The Champions anthem to help aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic last week.

You Are The Champions sees legendary guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor join forces with their touring singer for the reworked track, which sees them collaborate from their homes in London, Cornwall and Los Angeles respectively.

The classic anthem was released with some subtle changes, with all funds going towards the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organisation.

At the start of the video, the artists pay tribute to healthcare workers and those on the frontline, with words which read: "To all you frontline warriors fighting coronavirus around the world..."

The video itself sees them interspersed with shots of empty streets and landmarks across the globe, frontline workers and those social distancing from all walks of life.

