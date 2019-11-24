Freddie Mercury's isolated We Are The Champions vocal is the best thing you'll hear today

This proves what an incredibly rare talent the Queen frontman was.

The legend that is Freddie Mercury died on 24 November 1991. He has, and quite rightly so, gone down in history as one of pop music's best, and most unique, talents.

Freddie's charisma and performance ability made Queen one of the biggest bands of the last fifty years, but it's his incredible voice that has cemented the band as one of the all time greats.

Freddie Mercury performing live on stage at Madison Square Garden, 1977. Picture: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images

He had so many stellar vocal performances, but we've picked up the below as a particularly special one. Take a listen to the isolated version of We Are The Champions.

And just for good measure, you can take a listen to Mr. Mercury and his colleagues Brian May and Roger Taylor doing Somebody To Love as well.

RIP Freddie Mercury 5 September 1946 - 24 November 1991