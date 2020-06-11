“This has been hell”: Queen's Brian May gives health update following heart attack

The Queen guitarist has filmed himself on his exercise bike to mark his progress since he suffered from the medical

Brian May has taken to social media to give his fans another health update after suffering from a heart attack.

The legendary Queen guitarist shocked his legions of fans when he decided to tell the "truth about what happened" after ripping a muscle in his Gluteus Maximus.

Since revealing the incident also saw him have a "small heart-attack," the Bohemian Rhapsody rocker has been recovering slowly but surely and updating fans of his progress.

In his latest video he talks of only being able to ride his exercise bike on "setting three" for two minutes at a time to now being able to ride it for 24 minutes.

May captioned the post: "I’ve been reading your comments, folks - while biking again today - very early because my sciatic pain woke me up. I ride the bike not just for fitness, th, but because it’s the best treatment I know for that pain on waking up. When I’m on the bike, I feel no pain. It’s very refreshing. And this morning, my heart was so warmed by your wonderful comments. You’re all so supportive. It’s great that we can support each other in this way. I’m not out of the woods yet, but what I have been through reminds me that without health there is nothing. I hope you will all take care of yourselves out there. As the wonderful Joni Mitchell said in a song ...”You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone“. Bri".

May first revealed the news last month, telling his fans he experienced chest pain for 40 minutes straight and pain up his arms.

He said in a video: "I had three arteries which were congested, and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart…"

The axeman added: "There was a lot of pressure from some quarters to have open heart surgery where they saw through your rib cage and have a triple heart bypass…"

A lot of people said: 'If you don't do this you're throwing away your only opportunity and you'll regret it for the rest of your life'.

But I had other people telling me: 'Look, you don't need to do this, you could have three stents put in and you can walk tonight.'"

He added, reassuring his fans: "I didn't die, I came out... I'm here and I'm ready to rock".

Later taking to Instagram to thank everyone for their kind words of support, he said: "I'm overwhelmed. I'm really more than touched by the torrent of love and support that's come back at me after the incredible coverage in the press. I really didn't expect all that.

"As you can see, I'm OK, but [...] my email box and my save me box and everything else is so full of incredible messages. I will never be able to thank you all individually, so let me please at least thank you here."

He added: "It's just unbelievable. This is going to sound very strange, but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes..."

