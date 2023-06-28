Pulp at London's Finsbury Park: Stage times, support, tickets & more

Pulp play Finsbury Park this week. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

Pulp are set to play the London park this weekend. Find out when you can expect them on stage, who's supporting and if you can still buy tickets.

Pulp have shared the stage times for their upcoming Finsbury Park gig.

Jarvis Cocker an co will take to the north London park on Saturday 1st June as part of their 2023 reunion tour dates joined by a bevvy of support acts for an unmissable date in the capital city.

Find out everything you need to know about Pulp's London gig, including stage times, support acts, what you can expect from the setlist and if you can still buy tickets.

When is Pulp's Finsbury Park gig?

Pulp play London's Finsbury Park on Saturday 1st June 2023.

Who's supporting Pulp at Finsbury Park?

Support at Pulp's Finsbury Park gig comes from Wet Leg, Baxter Dury and Exotic Gardens.

Wet Leg are among the support acts for Pulp at Finsbury Park. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

What are the stage times for Pulp at Finsbury Park?

5:05pm - Exotic Gardens

6.00pm - Baxter Dury

7.10pm - Wet Leg

8.40pm - Pulp

10.30pm - Curfew

Are there still tickets for Pulp at Finsbury Park?

Yes, tickets for Pulp's Finsbury Park gig are still available. The Britpop band have urged fans to use Twickets and official ticket sites only. Visit Ticketmaster for any available tickets.

What will Pulp play at Finsbury Park?

Pulp have good form when it comes to reunion sets, so crowds can expect to see them play played much-loved hits from across their career, including Common People, Disco 2000, Sorted For E's & Wizz, Babies and Do You Remember The First Time?

See a recent setlist from Pulp's gig at St Anne's Park in Dublin on 9th June 2023:

1. I Spy

2. Disco 2000

3. Mis-Shapes (Dedicated to the audience)

4. Something Changed (Dedicated to Steve Mackey)

5. Razzmatazz (First time live since 2012)

6. Pink Glove

7. Weeds (Dedicated to Red Squirrels)

8. Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)

9. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

10. Sorted for E's & Wizz

11. This Is Hardcore (With "End of the Line" Remix)

12. Do You Remember the First Time?

13. Babies

14. Sunrise (with Richard Hawley)

Encore:

15. Like a Friend

16. Underwear

17. Common People (with band introductions and joined by Richard Hawley)

