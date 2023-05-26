Pulp announce surprise shows in London and Manchester for 2023

The Britpop legends will play new shows. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Pulp have announced two surprise extra UK shows for 2023.

Jarvis Cocker and co will be taking to the stage at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl and London's Eventim Apollo on the 28th and 29th July respectively.

Tickets go on sale next Friday 2nd June from 9am.

Did someone say “encore” ? Here’s a few extra Pulp shows for the current UK tour ... Manchester @castlefieldbowl on 4 July, and London @EventimApollo on 28 & 29 July. Tickets on sale next Friday, 2 June 2023, at 9am. https://t.co/ibqY28EUWr pic.twitter.com/e9KLAyXzAB — Pulp (@welovepulp) May 26, 2023

The fresh dates have been announced as Pulp prepare to play the first of their headline festival sets at Neighbourhood Weekender this weekend, where they will close the festival on Sunday 28th May.

The Common People legends will also play festival dates at the likes of TRNSMT Festival and Latitude festival as well as sold out headline shows, which includes two sold out hometown shows at Sheffield's Utilita Arena and an outdoor gig at London's Finsbury Park.

Liam Fray mashes up Pulp with Courteeners in Manchester

