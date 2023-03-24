Neighbourhood Weekender 2023: Headliners, line-up and how to buy tickets
24 March 2023, 10:03 | Updated: 24 March 2023, 10:17
Britpop legends Pulp will top the bill at Warrington's Victoria Park, alongside The Kooks. Find out who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
Pulp are set to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2023.
The Britpop band will be joined by Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott and The Kooks in headlining the festival, who will play the first night of Neighbourhood Weekender on Saturday 27th May, while the Common People icons close the festival on Sunday 28th May.
Jarvis Cocker says: “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along & make some noise. See you there.”
Also joining them on the bill are The Wombats, Self-Esteem, Ocean Colour Scene, Gang of Youths and many more.
A new wave of acts has since been announced with The Reytons, Brooke Combes, Kula Shaker and Gaz Coombes among those added to the bill.
Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale now via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
When is Neighbourhood Weekender 2023?
Neighbourhood Weekender 2023 takes place on 27th and 28th May. 2023.
Who's headlining Neighbourhood Weekender 2023?
Pulp and The Kooks have been announced as headliners for Neighbourhood Weekender 2023.
What's the Neighbourhood Weekender 2023 line-up?
NEW ARTISTS ANNOUNCED:
THE VIEW / BROOK COMBE / KULA SHAKER / GAZ COOMBES
THE GOA EXPRESS / CORELLA / JAMES MARRIOTT / BONNIE KEMPLAY / HANNAH GRAE / JACOTENE / BER / THE JOY HOTEL / LUCY MCWILLIAMS / REIGNMAKER / KINGFISHR
THEY JOIN...
SATURDAY 27TH MAY
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
The Kooks
The Wombats
Ocean Colour Scene
Jamie Webster
Sugababes
The Enemy
The Hunna
Inspiral Carpets
Scouting For Girls
The K’s
Cassia
Rachel Chinouriri
Stone
The Mary Wallopers
Courting
Stanleys
Chappaqua Wrestling
SUNDAY 28TH MAY
Pulp
Self Esteem
Anne-Marie
Sea Girls
Confidence Man
Gang Of Youths
Ella Henderson
Everything Everything
The Big Moon
Lottery Winners
The Bootleg Beatles
The Royston Club
Cmat
Heidi Curtis
English Teacher
Modernlove
Slant
When do Neighbourhood Weekender 2023 tickets go on sale?
Tickets are on sale now via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Coach packages are also available from our official coach partner, Big Green Coach via: http://www.biggreencoach.co.uk
Where else are Pulp playing?
See all of Pulp's UK & Ireland tour dates so far:
FRIDAY 26TH MAY 2023 - Bridlington Spa
SUNDAY 28TH MAY 2023 - Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender
FRIDAY 9TH JUNE 2023 - Dublin St Anne’s Park
SATURDAY 1st JULY 2023 - London Finsbury Park
FRIDAY 7TH JULY 2023 - Glasgow TRNSMT Festival
SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2023 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 2023 - Cardiff International Arena
FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
SATURDAY 15TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 - Suffolk Latitude Festival
Last year's Neighbourhood Weekender saw headliners in Courteeners, Kasabian and Blossoms, plus live performances from The Snuts, Wet Leg, The Lathums, Tom Grennan, James Bay, Manic Street Preachers, Pale Waves, Razorlight and more.
