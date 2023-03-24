Neighbourhood Weekender 2023: Headliners, line-up and how to buy tickets

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker and The Kooks Luke Pritchard. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Britpop legends Pulp will top the bill at Warrington's Victoria Park, alongside The Kooks. Find out who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pulp are set to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2023.

The Britpop band will be joined by Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott and The Kooks in headlining the festival, who will play the first night of Neighbourhood Weekender on Saturday 27th May, while the Common People icons close the festival on Sunday 28th May.

Jarvis Cocker says: “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along & make some noise. See you there.”

Also joining them on the bill are The Wombats, Self-Esteem, Ocean Colour Scene, Gang of Youths and many more.

A new wave of acts has since been announced with The Reytons, Brooke Combes, Kula Shaker and Gaz Coombes among those added to the bill.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale now via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

QUIZ: Do you know ALL the lyrics to Pulp's Common People?

When is Neighbourhood Weekender 2023?

Neighbourhood Weekender 2023 takes place on 27th and 28th May. 2023.

Who's headlining Neighbourhood Weekender 2023?

Pulp and The Kooks have been announced as headliners for Neighbourhood Weekender 2023.

The Kooks are among the headliners for Neighbourhood Weekender 2023. Picture: Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage/Getty

What's the Neighbourhood Weekender 2023 line-up?

NEW ARTISTS ANNOUNCED:

THE VIEW / BROOK COMBE / KULA SHAKER / GAZ COOMBES

THE GOA EXPRESS / CORELLA / JAMES MARRIOTT / BONNIE KEMPLAY / HANNAH GRAE / JACOTENE / BER / THE JOY HOTEL / LUCY MCWILLIAMS / REIGNMAKER / KINGFISHR

THEY JOIN...

SATURDAY 27TH MAY

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

The Kooks

The Wombats

Ocean Colour Scene

Jamie Webster

Sugababes

The Enemy

The Hunna

Inspiral Carpets

Scouting For Girls

The K’s

Cassia

Rachel Chinouriri

Stone

The Mary Wallopers

Courting

Stanleys

Chappaqua Wrestling

SUNDAY 28TH MAY

Pulp

Self Esteem

Anne-Marie

Sea Girls

Confidence Man

Gang Of Youths

Ella Henderson

Everything Everything

The Big Moon

Lottery Winners

The Bootleg Beatles

The Royston Club

Cmat

Heidi Curtis

English Teacher

Modernlove

Slant

When do Neighbourhood Weekender 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Coach packages are also available from our official coach partner, Big Green Coach via: http://www.biggreencoach.co.uk

READ MORE: How have your favourite Britpop stars changed over the years?

Where else are Pulp playing?

See all of Pulp's UK & Ireland tour dates so far:

FRIDAY 26TH MAY 2023 - Bridlington Spa



SUNDAY 28TH MAY 2023 - Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender



FRIDAY 9TH JUNE 2023 - Dublin St Anne’s Park



SATURDAY 1st JULY 2023 - London Finsbury Park



FRIDAY 7TH JULY 2023 - Glasgow TRNSMT Festival



SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2023 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre



WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 2023 - Cardiff International Arena



FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena



SATURDAY 15TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena



FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 - Suffolk Latitude Festival

Last year's Neighbourhood Weekender saw headliners in Courteeners, Kasabian and Blossoms, plus live performances from The Snuts, Wet Leg, The Lathums, Tom Grennan, James Bay, Manic Street Preachers, Pale Waves, Razorlight and more.

Courteeners' Liam Fray atNeighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

READ MORE: Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 in pictures